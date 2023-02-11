Jason Kelce says he does not want to know if his wife goes into labor in the middle of the Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, will be 38 weeks pregnant and present at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Kelce says that if Kylie goes into labor during the game, he doesn't want to know about it.

"I would much prefer to remain in the moment, finish the game off, and then rush to wherever she is after that," Kelce said.

Jason Kelce is set for a big day on Sunday.

As center for the Philadelphia Eagles, he'll have his hands on the ball all day as the Birds look to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Jason's brother, Travis Kelce , just so happens to be the superstar tight end of the Chiefs, and also co-host of their podcast, "New Heights," which began this year.

It's already a family affair at the Super Bowl, but there's a chance that the Kelce clan gets a bit bigger on Sunday, as Jason's wife, Kylie, is in Phoenix to watch the game while 38 weeks pregnant .

Kelce said on his podcast earlier in the week that Kylie's doctor would be present with her at the stadium, and that plans had been made for what would happen if she goes into labor in the middle of the game.

As Kelce explained, part of that plan, he hopes, is to keep him in the dark.

"I do not want to know," Kelce told reporters four days before the big game. "I would much prefer to remain in the moment, finish the game off, and then rush to wherever she is after that."

As things stand, Kelce seems to like his odds that his third child will hold out a few more days.

"We've got a couple things in place. She saw her OB yesterday, it looks like things are looking good, like we're going to be able to make it out of Arizona," Kelce said. "We feel about as comfortable as you can 38 weeks pregnant going to a football game with a three time-zone difference.

"I don't think I'll be thinking about it too much," Kelce said of the imminent birth of his next child. "I guess we'll see, but I'm pretty good at blocking out things outside of football when I'm on the field.

"I've said this before, but football, sport in general — this isn't something negative that I'm trying to escape from but — if anything's going on outside of your life, football's a great place to go to really focus. You can't do it well, and you can't do it properly without having all of your attention and focus in the moment. I think I'll be pretty good at avoiding it, and if anything happens I hope that nobody one tells me so that I can stay that way."

Donna Kelce, mother to Jason and Travis and soon to be a grandmother a third time over, was also confident that they'd make it out of Super Bowl week before the baby arrived.

"There's no way she's going to have the baby," Donna Kelce told Insider on the red carpet ahead of Thursday night's NFL Honors event. "She's taken all the precautions. Her doctor's here.

"They would have not let her travel if they thought that she was ready to go, so she's taken all precautions."

While grandma had plenty of confidence, dad was left to hoping.

Asked what it was like to know his wife was going to be there in the stands 38 weeks pregnant Kelce's answer was quick.

"Just hoping we can make it to 39 weeks pregnant."