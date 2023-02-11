A photographer has spent 9 months taking photos of athletes training in Ukraine's decimated boxing rings and bombed-out sports halls. Take a look.

Two young gymnasts practice in the corridor of a damaged primary school. Mykola Synelnykov

Photographer Mykola Synelnykov's war sports series shows athletes training amid the wreckage of war.

He said he aims to show the "monstrous crimes" inflicted on Ukraine by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Sports Minister Vadim Gutzeit have shared his work.

Fencers training in a destroyed hall in Kharkiv, with its floor caving in. Mykola Synelnykov

Before the war, Ukrainian photographer Mykola Synelnykov took photos of sports events. Now, in his own words, he's "forced to photograph destruction."

Synelnykov's photos are bright and striking, full of bodies in action and primary colors.

His earlier work featured athletes in action at sports events, like a trio of young gymnasts in purple suits balancing on each other, a pair of para athletes playing basketball, and a cyclist zipping through a blurred background.

Now, as highlighted in a Ukraine war sports series, his photos have a new backdrop: the ruins of war.

His photos shows fencers training in rooms strewn with rubble, Judo athletes sparring in decimated sports halls, a childrens' football team training in a destroyed stadium.

Synelnykov, 41, told Insider that he wants his work to "show the world the monstrous crimes against civilians, athletes, and sports facilities inflicted by the Russian army during the war."

An archer training in the corridor of a destroyed school in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine. Mykola Synelnykov

Snyelnykov, who lives in Kamianske, a city in eastern Ukraine, told Insider he got the idea for a war photo series in the early months of the war. But due to challenges the war presented, he was unable to start the project until June.

"It was only on my birthday in June that I managed to get to the locations for the first time," he told Insider. "It was such a gift to myself — to go and start filming this project."

Shooting in locations across Irpin and Chernikov, Synelnykov captured photos of athletes training in spaces that have been damaged — or in some cases, decimated — by Russian forces.

Taekwondo athletes sparring in a sports hall in Irpin, a city near the capital Kyiv. The hall has been burned and is beyond repair, according to the photographer. Mykola Synelnykov

When asked what he wanted his audience to take away from his work, Synelnykov's answer was simple and clear: "truth."

"Russian propaganda spends billions of dollars to create myths and cover up war crimes that are happening in Ukraine," Synelnykov said.

He hopes his work will help uncover the truth of what is going on in Ukraine, for people outside of the country.

He anticipates that he will get questions and accusations from Russia claiming that his photos are fake and photoshopped, and he has a handy solution for it.

"And so every time, I shoot a video of the backstage of training and just the destroyed buildings themselves," he said. He posts these on his Instagram.

Two boxers train in a boxing hall in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine. The hall has a gaping hole in its wall after being hit by a missile. Mykola Synelnykov

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used Synelnykov's photographs to send a political message about Russia's participation in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, arguing that Russian athletes should not be allowed to compete in the competition as neutrals.

Zelenskyy's Facebook post on January 28 featured five of Synelnykov's pictures, including the one above, which shows two boxers sparring in a boxing hall in Chernihiv. One of the walls of the hall has a gaping hole in it, after being hit by a missile.

The president's post criticized the Olympic Committee for allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in 2024 as neutrals, saying Olympic principles and war "fundamentally oppose each other."

To date, the post has gotten 25,000 likes and has been shared over 3,000 times.

Ukraine's sports minister Vadim Gutzeit reposted Zelenskyy's post, adding: "320 sports facilities have already been affected by the war in our state. Questions to the world: Are these equal conditions for fair fight at international competitions?"

The sports minister's post was in response to the International Olympic Committee's statement on January 25, which said that "no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport."

A children’s football team practices in a destroyed stadium in Chernihiv. Mykola Synelnykov

Snyelnykov's photo-taking process varies, from accidentally chancing upon athletes training in damaged facilities, to staging photoshoots in locations that have been obliterated.

The photo series, taken mostly at eye level, puts the athletes in the center of the pictures and frames them with their damaged surroundings.

In some cases, he said he has waited near damaged sports facilities for athletes to show up and train.

In other cases, he's had to get permission to enter particularly damaged facilities, intentionally coordinating photoshoots with athletes who used to train there.

He has thus far spent nine months on the series, which consists of over 40 pictures that can be found on his Instagram and Facebook accounts. His work has been exhibited internationally in countries like Poland, Portugal, Denmark, and Mexico.

Judo athletes training in a sports complex in the Kyiv region that has been destroyed after shelling. Mykola Synelnykov

The war in Ukraine has stretched on for almost a year.

At least 7,155 civilians have died in the war as of February 5, said the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, or OHCHR. At least 438 of those are children.

Ukraine's minister of youth and sports, Vadym Gutzait, wrote in a Facebook post that as of August, 133 athletes and coaches had died in the war.

"Russia invaded Ukraine and took their lives. 133 athletes and coaches were killed on the battlefield and from enemy shells. We will never forget you and never forgive the enemy. We choose victories for the memory of our Angels," said Gutzait's post, translated from Ukrainian.