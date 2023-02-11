Offensive line will make or break Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 | Opinion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Let’s commence with the roll call.

Orlando Brown Jr. Joe Thuney. Creed Humphrey. Trey Smith. Andrew Wylie.

Yep, they’re all on schedule to show up at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

And man, do they need to show up.

While the stars get all the glory, the aforementioned folks – the starting offensive linemen, left to right, for the Kansas City Chiefs – represent the ultimate swing factor that could determine which team takes home the Lombardi Trophy.

Patrick Mahomes, the freshly-minted NFL MVP , is going to need some help, as in major protection, while facing a deep Philadelphia Eagles defense that nearly set an NFL record in compiling 70 sacks during the regular season.

You’ve heard the theory: Games are won in the trenches.

“It’s our responsibility to step up, up front and do our job more so in this game than any because of the circumstances,” Brown, the left tackle, told USA TODAY Sports.

The circumstances include the opponent and the stage.

Joe Thuney (62) and Orlando Brown Jr. (57) were brought to Kansas City to avoid a repeat of Super Bowl 55. Denny Medley, USA TODAY Sports

Take the stage. Brown wasn’t with the Chiefs two years ago when a gimpy Mahomes and battered O-line was abused by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Super Bowl 55. Kansas City’s prolific offense didn’t even score a touchdown in that game. It was that bad. Mahomes was sacked three times, endured nine quarterback hits and generally spent much of his time running for his life.

Since then, the Chiefs rebuilt the line into a solid wall of protection. Kansas City allowed just 26 sacks during the regular season, third-fewest in the NFL. For all of the moves that coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach made over the past year in retooling the skill positions for an offense that no longer contained dynamic receiver Tyreek Hill, they would not have worked without the overhaul of the O-line that began two years ago.

The Super Bowl drubbing was surely a wake-up call. To better support the electric Mahomes, the Chiefs invested 2021 draft picks in Humphrey (second round) and Smith (sixth round), traded to acquire Brown from the Baltimore Ravens and lured Thuney as a free agent.

Wylie, the right tackle, is the only starter remaining from the unit that started in Super Bowl 55.

No, you don’t need to remind him of what’s at stake.

“It’s another opportunity on the biggest stage,” Wylie told USA TODAY Sports. “I’m excited about the opportunity and the challenge that it comes with. So, our O-line’s ready.”

Wylie will often be matched up against rush-linebacker Haason Reddick, who led the Eagles during the regular season with 16 sacks and has been on even more of a dangerous tear in the playoffs, adding 3½ more sacks. And it was Reddick who delivered the blow that forced 49ers QB Brock Purdy out of the NFC title game.

“He’s real quick off the ball, able to defend the corner and get around that edge to get to the quarterback really quick,” Wylie said. “But everyone on that D-line is very capable and have a bag full of moves. So, we’ve been getting after it in the film room.”

It’ll be interesting to see whether Kansas City’s line can hold up against the depth of Philadelphia’s deep D-line rotation. The Eagles can come in waves, evidenced by the fact that they were the first team in league history to produce four players with double-digit sacks – Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat joining Reddick in double figures with 11 sacks apiece.

“It’s a group of D-linemen who have really played well together,” Brown said. “They’re seasoned, they’re veterans, they play freely within their system. They have the freedom to rush how they want to rush. We’ll have our hands full.”

With Mahomes, wearing the proverbial target on his back, needing full protection.

“I can’t wait,” Brown said. “I dream of opportunities like this. I’m fired up.”

