thewestsidegazette.com

T-Rell Pens ‘Letter To Jordan’ Inspired By His Son’s Battle With Cancer And Down Syndrome By zenger.news, 5 days ago

By zenger.news, 5 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. — Topeka, Kansas may have found their voice of the future in singer T-Rell. He emerged on the scene in 2014 after releasing ...