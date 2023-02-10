ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

kalw.org

San Francisco man transforms a plant nursery and himself

Is the cost of success worth your happiness? This question was pondered by Phillip Feemster, an SF resident who felt stifled and trapped in corporate life. A life-changing conversation with a few concerned neighbors lead to Phillip becoming owner of a century-old plant nursery that was falling apart. Although he faced numerous challenges, the process of transforming Clement Nursery lead to a transformation of Phillip, himself. KALW's Kyri Nashiem brings us Phillip's story.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Four Years After a Devastating Fire, This Michelin Guide Dim Sum Spot Is Back Open

About four years after being destroyed by an explosion and fire, one of the Bay Area’s most highly regarded dim sum destinations is back. San Franciscans may remember when on February 2, 2019, crews working in the Richmond District neighborhood near Hong Kong Lounge II struck a gas line causing a fire that damaged a number of buildings in the area. Though there were about 50 people in the restaurant at the time, the quick-thinking staff who directed diners to the back of the space helped ensure no one was injured in the blast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Martinez’ Cobra Museum to provide backdrop for Valentine’s Day weddings

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Feb. 12, 2023) — The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office will be hosting a “Destination Weddings” event at the Martinez Cobra Museum on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Sixteen marriage ceremonies will be performed at the museum by the Clerk staff between 10 am and 3 pm. Couples may have up to 20 guests to witness their ceremony.
MARTINEZ, CA
James Patrick

The Mission Burrito Recipe

The amazing Mission burrito. Some of my fondest memories as a young man were being able to visit relatives like my uncle Phil and my Grandma and Grandpa. I remember spending the night at my grandma's house in my college days and being woken up by the smell of amazing flour tortillas made by her.
KRON4 News

Bay Area program offers Black youth free lessons in computer programming

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is beautifully diverse and home to one of the biggest hubs of innovation in the world found right in Silicon Valley. But the tech industry overall continues to fall behind in representation. According to federal data, Black workers made up less than 8 percent of the tech workforce […]
San Francisco Examiner

Are Chinese American reparations next?

This month the Board of Supervisors is commencing hearings on the draft plan of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Commission. The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released a 500-page interim report in June, with a final report expected July 1. As these two efforts proceed to discussions on reparations, now may be a time to restart consideration of reparations for Americans of Chinese descent, following San Francisco’s recent apology. San Francisco and U.S....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Can a 7.8 Earthquake Hit the Bay Area? Here's the Science Behind It

Vulnerable resources near the Hayward Fault: The Hayward Fault is capable of producing a 7.0 earthquake over an area with hundreds of hospitals, schools, and police and fire stations. A recent study found such an event would cause an estimated 800 deaths, 18,000 injuries and billions of dollars in damage. Zoom in and hover over the dots on the map to identify schools and emergency facilities near you, or use the magnifier icon to find your address. Source: USGS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sfstandard.com

9 Cheap(er) Ski Spots Near the Bay Area

Yes, “cheap skiing” is an oxymoron. With many mountains in Tahoe charging $200 or more for a weekend lift ticket this season, skiing—or boarding—is something you have to really love if you’re going to devote your hard-earned cash to it. But move away from the...
OREGON STATE

