Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per DozenThomas Smith
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
kalw.org
San Francisco man transforms a plant nursery and himself
Is the cost of success worth your happiness? This question was pondered by Phillip Feemster, an SF resident who felt stifled and trapped in corporate life. A life-changing conversation with a few concerned neighbors lead to Phillip becoming owner of a century-old plant nursery that was falling apart. Although he faced numerous challenges, the process of transforming Clement Nursery lead to a transformation of Phillip, himself. KALW's Kyri Nashiem brings us Phillip's story.
Eater
Four Years After a Devastating Fire, This Michelin Guide Dim Sum Spot Is Back Open
About four years after being destroyed by an explosion and fire, one of the Bay Area’s most highly regarded dim sum destinations is back. San Franciscans may remember when on February 2, 2019, crews working in the Richmond District neighborhood near Hong Kong Lounge II struck a gas line causing a fire that damaged a number of buildings in the area. Though there were about 50 people in the restaurant at the time, the quick-thinking staff who directed diners to the back of the space helped ensure no one was injured in the blast.
The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
San Francisco's smallest park has the biggest view
The park was built by a man looking for peace and quiet.
SFist
Copra, a Southern Indian Food Destination From a Michelin-Star Chef, About to Make Its Debut on Lower Fillmore
A much anticipated new Indian restaurant is getting ready to open in the splashy former Dosa space at the corner of Fillmore and Post streets, and it's just gotten a full makeover. Copra, the new restaurant from former Campton Place chef Srijith Gopinathan, has been aiming for a mid-February opening,...
pioneerpublishers.com
Martinez’ Cobra Museum to provide backdrop for Valentine’s Day weddings
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Feb. 12, 2023) — The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office will be hosting a “Destination Weddings” event at the Martinez Cobra Museum on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Sixteen marriage ceremonies will be performed at the museum by the Clerk staff between 10 am and 3 pm. Couples may have up to 20 guests to witness their ceremony.
Sprouts Is Expanding its Bay Area Footprint
According to a pending beer and wine license application, the health grocery and organic food store is planning to open a new location at 375 N Capitol Avenue in San Jose.
Yelp's top first date restaurant in SF is always packed for Valentine's Day
The signs of a first date are usually obvious, according to the chef.
The Mission Burrito Recipe
The amazing Mission burrito. Some of my fondest memories as a young man were being able to visit relatives like my uncle Phil and my Grandma and Grandpa. I remember spending the night at my grandma's house in my college days and being woken up by the smell of amazing flour tortillas made by her.
Blast of Arctic air to push down San Francisco Bay Area temperatures
After a bout of warm sunny weather Sunday, it's about to get chilly in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The Biz Beat: Authenticity is the signature dish at San Jose’s Luna
Generations of just-seated children at Mexican restaurants have gotten the same stern warning from their parents: “Don’t fill up on chips! You’ll spoil your dinner.” But at Luna Mexican Kitchen in San Jose, even adults will have a hard time not wolfing down the thick, crisp house-made tortilla chips matched with vibrant red salsa and green cilantro sauce.
Massive rainbow forms over San Francisco amid light rain
Moisture-packed clouds and rays of light shooting out from a setting sun provided the perfect ingredients for a magnificent rainbow to form over San Francisco on Friday evening.
Interior Design
A San Francisco Landmark Returns to its Roots Through a Thoughtful Renovation
In 1998, Craig and Annie Stoll opened a little California-Italian fusion restaurant east of Mission Dolores Park. Delfina became a defining destination spot as that neighborhood boomed and boomed, eventually spawning a sextet of other restaurants around the city. Then the pandemic came, and Delfina shut its doors. Last October,...
Bay Area program offers Black youth free lessons in computer programming
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is beautifully diverse and home to one of the biggest hubs of innovation in the world found right in Silicon Valley. But the tech industry overall continues to fall behind in representation. According to federal data, Black workers made up less than 8 percent of the tech workforce […]
Are Chinese American reparations next?
This month the Board of Supervisors is commencing hearings on the draft plan of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Commission. The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released a 500-page interim report in June, with a final report expected July 1. As these two efforts proceed to discussions on reparations, now may be a time to restart consideration of reparations for Americans of Chinese descent, following San Francisco’s recent apology. San Francisco and U.S....
Historic San Francisco home in the same family since 1908 hits the market
The 115-year-old house has been in the same family for generations.
KQED
Can a 7.8 Earthquake Hit the Bay Area? Here's the Science Behind It
Vulnerable resources near the Hayward Fault: The Hayward Fault is capable of producing a 7.0 earthquake over an area with hundreds of hospitals, schools, and police and fire stations. A recent study found such an event would cause an estimated 800 deaths, 18,000 injuries and billions of dollars in damage. Zoom in and hover over the dots on the map to identify schools and emergency facilities near you, or use the magnifier icon to find your address. Source: USGS.
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
sfstandard.com
9 Cheap(er) Ski Spots Near the Bay Area
Yes, “cheap skiing” is an oxymoron. With many mountains in Tahoe charging $200 or more for a weekend lift ticket this season, skiing—or boarding—is something you have to really love if you’re going to devote your hard-earned cash to it. But move away from the...
