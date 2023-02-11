Open in App
The News & Observer

What to Watch Saturday: Lifetime movie tells story of SC teen who escaped serial killer

By Brooke Cain,

9 days ago

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story (8 p.m., Lifetime)

Lifetime partners with kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart for this week’s “ripped from the headlines” movie, about a teenager who survived an abduction by a serial killer. Katie Douglas (“Ginny & Georgia”) plays Kara Robinson , a 15-year-old girl who was watering plants in her best friend’s front yard on June 24, 2002, in Columbia, South Carolina, when she was abducted by a man who forced her at gunpoint to get into a plastic storage bin in his car.

Kara was held captive the man’s apartment, where she was sexually assaulted her for 18 hours. When her captor fell asleep, Kara got out of the restraints and escaped. She led police back to the apartment of Richard Evonitz (Kristian Bruun of “Orphan Black”), but he had fled when he realized Kara was gone. Police eventually tracked Evonitz to Florida, where he took his own life after being surrounded by authorities. In his apartment they found evidence that he was a serial killer responsible for the unsolved murders of three young girls in Virginia and evidence that he had his eye on other girls, Fox News reported .

Cara Buono (“Stranger Things”) plays Kara’s mother, Debra.

Escaping Captivity: The Kara Robinson Story (10 p.m., Lifetime)

This two-hour documentary special, “Escaping Captivity: The Kara Robinson Story,” follows the movie at 10 pm., and is hosted by Elizabeth Smart . The documentary features the real Kara Robinson Chamberlain recounting in detail the story of her abduction and subsequent escape, and how she moved on after the ordeal. Much like Smart, Kara is now an advocate for survivors and an educator for those who work with them, says Lifetime.

Kara’s parents, her high school boyfriend and law enforcement officers are also interviewed for the documentary.

According to her website, a podcast about her experience is coming soon.

