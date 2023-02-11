Here’s what to expect when Moffitt builds its huge cancer center in Pasco | Column

An artist rendering of the new Moffitt Cancer Center community in Pasco County, to be called Speros Florida. [ Moffitt Cancer Center ]

Ten million people died from cancer across the world in 2020, according to the World Health Organization. Most people will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer. I sure have.

Florida has been a leader in cancer treatment, and that tradition continues with a new Moffitt Cancer Center in Pasco County. It will be called Speros FL, a derivative of the Latin verb “sperare,” meaning “to hope.”

The facility is being built on 775 acres with easy access to Tampa International Airport. It will encompass 16 million square feet and be bigger than downtown Tampa. The project officially starts later this year and will bring the best and brightest minds in cancer research and treatment to our state. It’s expected to create about 14,500 new jobs.

The state-of-the-art, groundbreaking research center will include carbon ion therapy. The future of cancer treatment is expected to rely heavily on this proton therapy, and there are currently no such treatment centers in North America.

In the past few years, there have been significant breakthroughs in cancer treatment, including the DNA sequencing of more than 12,000 cancer tumors and a new test for diagnosing pancreatic cancer — one of the deadliest cancers. Precision oncology is another great new tool. This involves studying the genetic makeup of cancer tumors in individual patients, identifying changes in cells that might be causing cancer to grow and spread, and then personalizing treatment.

Speros FL will be the most ambitious project in Moffitt’s 36-year history and will expand the hospital’s global footprint. Moffitt describes it as “a dynamic hub for biotech and life sciences enterprises that will meet at the intersection of medicine, pharma, education, research, commerce, venture, incubation/acceleration, and wellness.” Moffitt Cancer Centers have treated more than 100 unique cancers and conditions in patients from all 67 Florida counties, across all 50 states and from more than 130 countries. It gives me peace of mind that a world-class cancer treatment center is right in our backyard.

I was there to participate in the groundbreaking, as I celebrated my more than 30 years as a member of the board. I served with Lee Moffitt in the Florida House when we voted to create the cancer center, which has become more than we could have imagined. I was so impressed by this project and what it will mean to the state. Lives will be saved, and the quality of lives will be improved. The treatment and research will provide hope.

Many of us seniors know that hope is a way of life. It involves the courage to turn dreams into reality. Florida residents are lucky to live among these innovators who dare to dream and provide a beacon of hope for the world.

John Grant is a former state senator who is now president of Seniors Across America.