Open in App
Pasco County, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what to expect when Moffitt builds its huge cancer center in Pasco | Column

By John Grant,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VclIh_0kk5grhw00
An artist rendering of the new Moffitt Cancer Center community in Pasco County, to be called Speros Florida. [ Moffitt Cancer Center ]

Ten million people died from cancer across the world in 2020, according to the World Health Organization. Most people will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer. I sure have.

Florida has been a leader in cancer treatment, and that tradition continues with a new Moffitt Cancer Center in Pasco County. It will be called Speros FL, a derivative of the Latin verb “sperare,” meaning “to hope.”

The facility is being built on 775 acres with easy access to Tampa International Airport. It will encompass 16 million square feet and be bigger than downtown Tampa. The project officially starts later this year and will bring the best and brightest minds in cancer research and treatment to our state. It’s expected to create about 14,500 new jobs.

The state-of-the-art, groundbreaking research center will include carbon ion therapy. The future of cancer treatment is expected to rely heavily on this proton therapy, and there are currently no such treatment centers in North America.

In the past few years, there have been significant breakthroughs in cancer treatment, including the DNA sequencing of more than 12,000 cancer tumors and a new test for diagnosing pancreatic cancer — one of the deadliest cancers. Precision oncology is another great new tool. This involves studying the genetic makeup of cancer tumors in individual patients, identifying changes in cells that might be causing cancer to grow and spread, and then personalizing treatment.

Speros FL will be the most ambitious project in Moffitt’s 36-year history and will expand the hospital’s global footprint. Moffitt describes it as “a dynamic hub for biotech and life sciences enterprises that will meet at the intersection of medicine, pharma, education, research, commerce, venture, incubation/acceleration, and wellness.” Moffitt Cancer Centers have treated more than 100 unique cancers and conditions in patients from all 67 Florida counties, across all 50 states and from more than 130 countries. It gives me peace of mind that a world-class cancer treatment center is right in our backyard.

I was there to participate in the groundbreaking, as I celebrated my more than 30 years as a member of the board. I served with Lee Moffitt in the Florida House when we voted to create the cancer center, which has become more than we could have imagined. I was so impressed by this project and what it will mean to the state. Lives will be saved, and the quality of lives will be improved. The treatment and research will provide hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0kk5grhw00

Many of us seniors know that hope is a way of life. It involves the courage to turn dreams into reality. Florida residents are lucky to live among these innovators who dare to dream and provide a beacon of hope for the world.

John Grant is a former state senator who is now president of Seniors Across America.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL
One year, 56 red-light cameras, $10 million in tickets
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay appoints new CEO
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
International Asian chain Wagamama is now open at Water Street Tampa. Here’s what to know.
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Most Popular
Top Tampa Bay area events for the week of Feb. 20-26
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
This Davis Islands home just hit the market for $23.9M
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Clearwater halts refunds for recycling breach as scope of problem grows
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Virginia cybersecurity firm expands to Tampa, plans to add 30 jobs
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Roaches in the operating room: Doctors at HCA hospital in Hudson say patient care has suffered from cost cutting
Hudson, FL3 days ago
Fires shut down construction at Sunseeker Resort
Fort Myers, FL12 hours ago
A national Love Mural Tour will start in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL8 hours ago
Andrew Warren’s firing hurt Black residents in Hillsborough | Column
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Florida opens newest highway in Pasco County
Dade City, FL3 days ago
Tampa Bay theater company will set up library of banned books in protest
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
St. Petersburg Area EDC CEO announces resignation
Saint Petersburg, FL2 hours ago
A visual tour of Localtopia and the Collard Green Festival in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL1 hour ago
Hillsborough can help Black residents build wealth through home ownership | Column
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Who are the carnival workers at the Florida State Fair?
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Development in Manatee County could impact Hunsader Farms, Myakka Elephant Ranch
Myakka City, FL5 days ago
Why you (maybe) shouldn't go to this adorable gift shop in Brooksville, Florida
Brooksville, FL5 days ago
Tiger Woods’ golf center PopStroke opens today in Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Temperatures are climbing. How hot will Tampa Bay’s weather be this week?
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
Sunken Gardens’ new sign is up in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
Mayor Jane Castor raises big cash — even with no real challenge
Tampa, FL2 days ago
‘Top rated’ BBQ chain opening in Tampa
Tampa, FL3 days ago
VIDEO: Sailboat crashed into the side of Gandy Bridge
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy