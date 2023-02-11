Kobold Press Details Project Black Flag Plans for Alternative Ruleset to Dungeons & Dragons

Kobold Press has provided some additional details about Project Black Flag, its upcoming ruleset that will expand upon and serve as an alternative for Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition rules. After first announcing Project Black Flag last month , Kobold Press has provided additional details about what Project Black Flag will include. As previously noted, Project Black Flag is a ruleset fully compatible with 5E rules, which will "revise and sharpen familiar mechanics while offering new, streamlined options." In a recent blogpost, Kobold Press noted some of the differences between 5E and Project Black Flag. For instance, Project Black Flag will offer players the option to choose a Lineage and Heritage when building a character too add more customization to their character's background. Additionally, Project Black Flag will include a new Talent System that will feature additional customization options involving Martial, Magical, or Technical skills.

Project Black Flag was first announced last month as a potential alternative ruleset to Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition, after Wizards of the Coast announced plans to de-authorize the Open Gaming License, which provided a legal framework for creating third-party D&D material. While Wizards of the Coast eventually abandoned these plans and released the 5E SRD (which contain the basic rules for 5E) under a Creative Commons license, many publishers are still moving forward with 5E alternative systems that they can control and directly support.

Kobold Press has lined up several partners for Project Black Flag, including a number of VTT services that will support the game and a number of publishers who will publish material using the ruleset. Confirmed VTTs and Digital Toolsets include Roll 20, DemiPlane, Foundry VTT, and Fantasy Grounds. Meanwhile, GhostFire Gaming, Steamforged Games, Hit Point Press, Frog God Games, and Mage Hand Press have all been announced as publishing partners. These publishing materials will either publish material compatible with Project Black Flag or is made specifically for Project Black Flag.

Expect more details about Project Black Flag in the coming weeks.