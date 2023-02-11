Military Salute: The Week of Feb. 11

Citadel Cadets

The President's list is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. It indicates excellence in academics and military duties. The list is a combination of the Dean's list and the Commandant's Distinguished list and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

Cadets Fisher Paulsen of Acworth and Ryleigh Jenkins of Marietta were named to the President's list.

The Dean's list at The Citadel is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of Incomplete and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cobb County cadets and students who were named to the fall 2022 list are Fisher Paulsen of Acworth; and Robert Chapman, Ryleigh Jenkins, John Kroske, Thomas Mordarski, Celeste Nader, Ethan Nader and Evan Nader, all of Marietta.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,300 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.