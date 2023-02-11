Change location
luxurylaunches.com
From Sting to Rafael Nadal to Donald Trump, here are celebrities who made it big in the hospitality business – Soccer superstar Lionel Messi owns 6 luxury hotels, Celine Dion owns a deli in Canada, whereas rocker Jon Bon Jovi has two non-profit kitchens.
By SCMP,5 days ago
By SCMP,5 days ago
Your celebrity-themed holiday is all booked. You’ve organised flights and a hotel, restaurant tables and visits to vineyards. You’ve even put some money aside for...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0