hernandosun.com
1946 Wine, Beer and Small Plates showcases classy food, craft beers, and oodles of local character
A quartet of hospitality folk is behind a new food and wine bar in Brooksville inspired by resident Tim Plumadore. “Called 1946 Wine, Beer & Small Plates, it was conceived following a conversation with my high school friend, Jason Canals, during a Bucs game last October,” said Tim. “I was in real estate for a while, and the location of 1946 was actually my former business office.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Nonprofit Spotlight: Agape House sharing tangible love through clothing and household goods
Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional. The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
ocala-news.com
More residents write in to voice their concerns on dental care in Ocala/Marion County
More residents recently submitted letters to Ocala-News.com to voice their concerns regarding the topic of dental care in Ocala/Marion County. “We moved here three years ago and dental/medical care has been a nightmare. We have Delta Dental and the providers know exactly what benefits they get paid for and push to have those services done first before addressing the problem that you made the appointment for. I recently went to an excellent dentist who is not contracted with any carriers. He did a great job and did the billing for me, but charged a ridiculous amount that didn’t even come close to the payable amount from the carrier. I had no other option as the other dentist wanted to replace my implants, which were in good condition. I am getting to the point where I will fly back to Michigan to get the services I need because there is so much fraud and abuse down here. Shameful,” says Ocala resident Kathleen Woods.
suncoastnews.com
EPIC growth continues with new gym in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE — The excitement was pumping through the new EPIC Fitness facility on Cortez Road in Brooksville on Jan. 28. The gym actually opened in early January, so this was the formal opening with a ribbon being cut and a certificate from the Chamber of Commerce. “This location has...
villages-news.com
Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears
To all you Villagers complaining about the “outsiders”, stop. It’s falling on deaf ears. The squares are occupied by hundreds of stores and restaurants that pay a monthly rent that is more than annual salaries paid to there employees. Paid to the owners of the square The Villages Inc. The businesses also pay a percentage of their monthly sales to The Villages. It’s a cash machine for them. They will never restrict their market. That’s ridiculous. Secondly, it’s a vital marketing tool for them to share The Villages lifestyle. They are for the outsiders to make them insiders. Either accept that or move on. Nothing is keeping you here.
fox13news.com
Alligator with taped snout trapped in Brandon retention pond: ‘It’s inhumane’
BRANDON, Fla. - A Hillsborough County woman is hoping to get help rescuing an alligator from her community’s retention pond. She told FOX13 the gator’s mouth has been taped shut since December when a trapper attempted to remove it from the pond. "Whoever attempted to trap him and...
leesburg-news.com
Vehicle fire spreads to home in Leesburg
Firefighters battled a blaze Saturday night which spread from a vehicle to a residence in Leesburg. The fire erupted at about 8 p.m. and firefighters from Leesburg Fire Station 63, which is located near Leesburg International Airport, were the first to arrive on the scene. They discovered the blaze had spread from a vehicle parked in the driveway to the home. The fire was quickly knocked down and a primary search was completed. No injuries were reported.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County's new roadmap for growth
This is the first in an occasional series about the making of the county’s new strategic plan – a guide for growth. Future stories will highlight segments of the plan that citizens believe need to be addressed moving forward. You’ve never been to Alaska and are preparing a...
villages-news.com
Moldy home of deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed
The moldy home of a deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed. The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The home was purchased for...
Villages Daily Sun
Well-known women to grace Villages’ stages
It’s a woman’s world this month in The Villages, as several well-known women artists are scheduled to perform at Savannah Center and The Sharon L. Performing Arts Center. Debby Boone, Emmylou Harris and Melissa Manchester will showcase their greatest hits in many genres, along with some surprises. Boone performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Savannah Center, singing pop, country, adult contemporary and contemporary Christian hits.
Citrus County Chronicle
Don't change the nature of Ozello
Ozello is known for its character, natural beauty, and pristine environment. The proposed rezoning and Land Use change for Fish Creek does not fit the area. The size and scope of this development would degrade the basic nature and life experience for all of those who live there now and have an adverse effect on the many visitors who are in the area on a daily basis to experience the undisturbed natural beauty of the area.
hernandosun.com
30th Anniversary of Weeki Wachee Swamp Festival
Weeki Wachee, Florida – The 30th Anniversary of the Weeki Wachee Swamp Festival will be held on March 3rd, 4th, and 5th at Linda Pedersen Park, 6400 Shoal Line Blvd. The festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, the annual swamp monster costume contest, live blacksmithing presented by the Bearded Brotherhood and Florida Artist Blacksmith Association (FABA), prize raffles, and live entertainment.
This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 2/13/23 - Sunday 2/19/23
Here's what's happening this week in Lake County, Florida!. Neil Diamond Tribute Performance by Dave De Luca: from 4:00 - 5:00 pm at the Fruitland Park Library (604 W. Berckman Street), there will be a free concert. Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
hernandosun.com
Suspect caught in Spring Hill stabbing
A woman is in the custody of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) in connection with a stabbing incident in Spring Hill that resulted in the death of the victim. According to HCSO Deputy Public Information Officer (PIO) Michael Terry, on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a call about a stabbing in the wooded area behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 4780 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. A victim was found at the scene.
ocala-news.com
Shoplifter with two prior theft convictions arrested at Walmart in Ocala
A 43-year-old woman was arrested at a Walmart in Ocala after she was accused of making a fraudulent return and stealing over $140 worth of merchandise. On Sunday, February 12, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a retail theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a loss prevention employee who advised that Christina Lynn Jackson had entered the store and taken four cases of pet food from the shelf, according to the MCSO report.
ocalahorseproperties.com
Matt Varney – Ocala’s Top Real Estate Agent in 2022
2022’s Top Real Estate Agent in Ocala & Marion County Florida:. Ocala Horse Properties’ Matt Varney is the top realtor of Ocala and Marion County for 2022. While many agents are strong in either sales or listings, Matt is a strong leader in both, with numbers for both sales AND listing volumes coming in at nearly $75,000,000. His listings and sales volume totaled an impressive $149,104,800. The next closest farm agent totaled $48,277,655, more than a hundred million dollars less.
Have you seen Demarcus? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Have you seen Demarcus Cummings?. Deputies in Pasco County are searching for the missing 17-year-old last seen Wednesday. Cummings was last seen in the Westchester Drive area in Holiday wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and white shoes riding a black bicycle, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
click orlando
Ocala mom, baby missing as DCF set to take custody of child, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department is searching for a missing infant and her mother, who were last seen in January. Sabrena Wakeley, 24, and her child, 9-month-old Miley Wakeley were last seen Jan. 5, at the Candlewood Suites on 3835 W. Silver Springs Blvd in Ocala, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police.
leesburg-news.com
Waitress and witness team up to foil car burglar at Wolfy’s
A woman was enjoying lunch at Wolfy’s restaurant in Leesburg when a waitress pointed out to the diner that her blue Hyundai SUV was burglarized. The victim went outside and checked her vehicle on Wednesday, but she did not initially notice any missing items. She would later contact the Leesburg Police Department and notify them of a green Instacart card and a debit Mastercard that were missing from the cup holder of her vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
villages-news.com
29 historic live oaks trees to be cut down to make room for new development
The corporation behind the massive Hammock Oaks development wants to cut down 29 historic live oak trees to make way for the construction of more than 1,000 new homes. The request for the removal of the trees will be heard by the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.
