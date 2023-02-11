Starting Lineups For Every NBA Team In The Western Conference

Post the trade deadline, the starting lineups become a stark contrast to what they were at the start of the season.

The already stacked Western Conference just became a lot beefier after some blockbuster moves that were made during the trade deadline.

For starters, Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun , and Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick shifting the balance of power in the West. Throw in some acquisitions and trades from some of the marquee teams that are staking a claim for the playoff berth, and the starting lineups become a stark contrast to what they were at the start of the season.

The roster shakeups, safe to say, dramatically increase or decrease a franchise’s chances of going the distance. The Durant-Irving trade sagas aside, the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers were bolstered by some of the names they added that now make them bona fide playoff contenders.

On that note, here’s a look at all the starting lineups for all the teams in the Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets: 38-18

Starting Lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets may not have been heavily active during the trade deadline, but they did manage to land Thomas Bryant as part of a four-team trade that involved the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic.

Placed on top of the standings, the Nuggets are frontrunners to make a championship run. They did lose Bones Hyland and Davon Reed, but in Bryant, they have a reserve center averaging a handy 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks. Murray and Jokic’s chemistry and experience make the Nuggets title hopefuls.

Memphis Grizzlies: 34-21

Starting Lineup: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

The Memphis Grizzlies’ hot start has tapered off, but their initial run puts them in a healthy second place in the West. They have shown signs of bouncing back with wins consecutive wins against the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Like the Nuggets, the Grizzlies made minor moves, trading Danny Green and three second-round picks and acquiring Luke Kennard in the process. The sharpshooter has been draining 44.7% from the three-point range and will add more teeth to the Memphis offense centered around Morant and Bane.

Sacramento Kings: 31-23

Starting Lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

It’s no surprise to see the Sacramento Kings placed third in the West standings. Their basketball this season has been a blend of excitement and the art of sticking to basics. They were one of the teams that were pretty inactive during the deadline.

Per The Sacramento Bee , GM Monte McNair said the team was on the lookout but was keen on retaining their core.

“We looked at moves that may help us in the short term and help solidify that. But at the same time, what this group’s done — we have guys that have been in and out of the rotation that we think can help us out. I think we have a lot of depth already, and guys that have already proven they can help us.

The Kings aren't really one of the better teams on the defensive front, and with the deadline now done, the team will look to make some moves in the offseason to add more teeth to their defense.

Dallas Mavericks: 30-26

Starting Lineup: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell

The arrival of Kyrie Irving elevated the Dallas Mavericks to instant title contenders. He was part of a blockbuster trade that sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round, and multiple second-round picks to Brooklyn. Alongside Irving, the Nets also sent Markieff Morris to Dallas.

Irving has been a force to reckon with this season averaging 27.0 points, 5.0 boards, and 5,4 assists. Already pegged as the next big duo in the NBA , it remains to be seen what the 30-year-old can achieve with Luka Doncic in the fold.

Phoenix Suns: 31-27

Starting Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren, Deandre Ayton

Another sensational trade that shook the league was when Brooklyn Nets mainstay Kevin Durant headed to the Phoenix Suns. In return, the Nets landed Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, and four first-round picks. The Nets traded Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks a day after they acquired him in a three-way trade with the Indiana Pacers.

Focusing on the Suns, the team just went from sure-shot playoff favorites to one of the teams set to make a dash to the NBA Finals. The Durant move will surely go down as one of the more explosive and worthwhile trades if Phoenix indeed wins the championship.

LA Clippers: 31-27

Starting Lineup: Bones Hyland, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

The Clippers have a formidable roster featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, two world-class players. However, just before the trade deadline ended, they acquired some neat role players who increased their chances for a playoff and beyond run.

The side landed Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, and Mason Plumlee. But it’s worth noting that their success will heavily depend on Leonard and George’s health. For now, they’re in the Top 10 and stringing up wins. The question is whether the new faces will help extend the streak.

New Orleans Pelicans: 29-27

Starting Lineup: CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

The New Orleans Pelicans made waves with their daredevil style of ball and showed what they could do with a healthy Zion Williamson on the floor. However, their solid start was derailed when the forward and Brandon Ingram were hit by injuries.

On the trade front, they shipped DeVonte Graham along with four second-round draft choices for San Antonio Spurs’ Josh Richardson. The latter has averaged 11.5 points this season coming off the bench and will be expected to essay the same role with New Orleans.

Golden State Warriors: 28-27

Starting Lineup: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

They might not look like the defending champions or the Warriors of the old, but Golden State isn’t the kind of team that one writes off. They are just over the .500 mark and have a bad blow in the form of Stephen Curry’s latest injury — his second of the season that rules him out for multiple weeks .

The Warriors trade was a bit of a puzzle, considering they did away with James Wiseman as part of a four-team trade involving the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Detroit Pistons.

Wiseman’s exit saw Golden State land Gary Payton II and two future second-round picks (from Atlanta). However, the guard’s failed physical puts the Warriors in a pickle as it forces them to rescind the deal.

Minnesota Timberwolves: 30-29

Starting Lineup: Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

Minnesota was one of the sides actively engaged in trades, and their biggest was Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three second-round picks.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the other team involved, and they received Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell. The Timberwolves have had a rather sinewave-like season and come off a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. They still have a shot at making the playoffs, and Conley will be a vital cog in their journey.

Utah Jazz: 28-29

Starting Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markannen, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler

Russell Westbrook's future with the Utah Jazz may be uncertain at the moment, given he's primed to be bought out. However, there is no doubt the former Laker will be eager to rediscover his mojo with a new franchise — his fifth in as many years.

In Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markannen, Westbrook has two potential-filled players to keep Utah in playoff contention. Only time will tell if he indeed has a future in Utah or another different franchise beckons.

Portland Trail Blazers: 27-28

Starting Lineup: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Matisse Thybulle, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the teams that are expected to make the playoffs this season. They have been shepherded brilliantly by Damian Lillard, who has received good support from Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant.

They struck a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire forward Matisse Thybulle. The deal also included the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers added forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York received Josh Hart from the Blazers.

Portland has had its share of getting hot this season but has experienced considerable slumps as well. It remains to be seen if Lillard can pull them into the postseason.

Oklahoma City Thunder: 26-28

Starting Lineup: Josh Giddey, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the will-they, won't-they teams as the regular season heads to the last stretches. And while they look to pad up their unit with parts, they did engage with the Boston Celtics during the deadline sending Mike Muscala to Boston for two second-round picks and getting forward Justin Jackson.

Jackson has been somewhat of a journeyman in the NBA, plying his trade for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Phoenix Suns. He is expected to be waived by OKC.

On the season front, much of the reliance is on Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Josh Giddey, who has anchored the offensive load.

Los Angeles Lakers: 25-31

Starting Lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers come off as a promising unit. The team has finally provided LeBron James and Anthony Davis with some much-needed reinforcements.

The trade now makes LA a genuine playoff contender . D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley's arrival will help address their lackluster 3-point shooting. Both players come in with more than just decent numbers. Russell averages 17.9 points and 6.2 assists, and Beasley comes in with 13.4 points and has drained 35.9% of his 3-pointers for the Utah Jazz.

San Antonio Spurs: 14-42

Starting Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the teams that are in a rebuild. That said, they have been major players this time around, being part of a string of trades.

Such has been their swapping business that the 23-year-old Keldon Johnson is officially the longest-tenured member of the team.

To his credit, he has been playing at his best, averaging 21.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. The Spurs will not be making the postseason, but that's not to say they can use the remaining games to work on the following season's plans, and while it at add some senior talent to the roster.

Houston Rockets: 13-43

Starting Lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun

The Houston Rockets are in a rebuild mode and were one of the teams that became sellers during the trade window. They were involved in a three-team deal that saw them do away with veteran Eric Gordon and, in turn, received John Wall, Danny Green, and a Protected pick swap (from the LA Clippers).

With this, Wall returns to the Rockets, although the plan is to reportedly waive the guard. The team is almost certainly not making the postseason, but the franchise has a clear plan to create ample cap space. Their present five have shown glimpses of what they can do with the right mix of youth and experience.

