GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The U.S. needs more affordable housing – where to put it is a bigger battle By Margaret BarthelJennifer Ludden, 5 days ago

By Margaret BarthelJennifer Ludden, 5 days ago

Tara Siegel and her partner love living in Arlington, Va., just outside Washington, D.C., but they'd really like more space than the two-bedroom apartment they ...