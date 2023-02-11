Open in App
Jonesboro, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Clayton County man arrested after investigators find ‘hundreds’ of images of child pornography

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KKox_0kk4x8lK00

A man was arrested after investigators found hundreds of child pornography photos on his computer.

Clayton County police officials said officers received a child pornography complaint on Jan. 8 about a man who lived at a home on Shiloh Ct. in Jonesboro.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

After obtaining a search warrant, officers went through the computer in question. Officials said they found hundreds of images of child pornography.

On Feb. 10, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of 40-year-old Shane Stephen Tackett. Sheriff Levon Allen then activated the Elite Stalking Unit to track down and arrest Tackett.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers went to arrest Tackett, they surrounded his home and cut off any possible escape areas.

Officials said Tackett was found in the garage and was taken into custody without incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Tackett was charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State
25-year-old man arrested, charged with arson, Cobb County officials say
Mableton, GA1 day ago
VIDEO: Georgia police officer saves choking infant’s life
Senoia, GA18 hours ago
Police investigating early morning shooting at motel in Cobb County
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular
Woman accused of kidnapping child from Bartow County
Cartersville, GA9 hours ago
Cobb County police find 2 men with gunshot wounds at apartment complex
Austell, GA17 hours ago
Man accused of breaking into cars previously arrested more than 90 times for the same crime
Atlanta, GA10 hours ago
Woman threatens to kill Marietta officer, herself with cop’s gun, police say
Marietta, GA6 hours ago
MARTA passenger boards train after being stabbed, suspect on the run, Chamblee police say
Chamblee, GA19 hours ago
Woman says Doraville officer arrested in 16-year-old girl’s death stalked her for a year
Doraville, GA1 day ago
Undercover agents crack down on 2 Cobb County massage parlors after complaints from neighbors
Kennesaw, GA5 hours ago
Neighbors run for cover as 40, 50 gunshots fired into home, injuring 17-year-old girl
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Surveillance photos released of suspect APD says killed man in front of downtown restaurant
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Mayor Andre Dickens believes more city park and rec activities could help prevent youth violence
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Lawsuit claims Fulton County doesn’t have the right permits to build APD training facility
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy