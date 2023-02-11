Clayton County man arrested after investigators find ‘hundreds’ of images of child pornography

A man was arrested after investigators found hundreds of child pornography photos on his computer.

Clayton County police officials said officers received a child pornography complaint on Jan. 8 about a man who lived at a home on Shiloh Ct. in Jonesboro.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers went through the computer in question. Officials said they found hundreds of images of child pornography.

On Feb. 10, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of 40-year-old Shane Stephen Tackett. Sheriff Levon Allen then activated the Elite Stalking Unit to track down and arrest Tackett.

When officers went to arrest Tackett, they surrounded his home and cut off any possible escape areas.

Officials said Tackett was found in the garage and was taken into custody without incident.

Tackett was charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

