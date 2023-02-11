Stimulus update: Deadline for homeowners to apply for $1,500 payment in 17 days



T here are 17 days left for New Jersey homeowners to file for a state program that will give them up to $1,500.

The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until Feb. 28. Payments from this program will be made starting in late spring, and benefits will be made in the form of a direct deposit or check, according to New Jersey's Division of Taxation.

“This is money going right back into the pockets of roughly 2 million New Jersey middle-class and working homeowners, seniors, and tenants — households in which well more than half of all of our residents live," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said in a statement . “For more than a million homeowners, ANCHOR’s direct relief will effectively undo years of property tax increases — even up to a decade’s worth. And for nearly 1 million renters, ANCHOR’s tenant relief will cushion rent hikes."

The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less or $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000. Renters will not receive nearly as much as their homeowner counterparts, but they can still apply and receive a payment of $450 as long as they make $150,000 or less annually.

To apply for this program, homeowners will need an ANCHOR ID and PIN, which they will use to apply online or by phone by calling 877-658-2972.

The Division of Taxation recommends that renters apply online . There is no phone option for renters to use to apply for this program, and they are not given an ID or PIN. Applicants for this program can also print an application from the internet and mail it in with any other documents required.

State homeowners and renters who apply for this program will have their payments issued to them no later than May. Payments will not be given to recipients in the order they were received.

Additional information regarding this program can be found on the Division of Taxation's website .