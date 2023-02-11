WATCH: Candace Cameron Bure says ‘cancel culture’s real’ but to ‘not compromise your values’



Candace Cameron Bure s aid she wishes Christians would not feel the need to apologize for their faith because " cancel culture’s real ."

Bure appeared on the Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler podcast recently and noted that “it’s difficult and it’s hard, but listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one and there are lots of us, and we are always stronger together."



"It’s hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people," she said . "But it’s important that we speak truth in love, ’cause, listen, nobody’s gonna change, nobody’s gonna listen to you when it comes out angry, when it comes out in a harsh way, but it’s important that we don’t back down."

Bure faced backlash last year for comments made in defense of traditional marriage , noting that her work as a chief creative officer for Great American Family will “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

The Fuller House star also encouraged those entering the entertainment industry to “not compromise your values.”

“You have to know what your values are before you step into that industry,” Bure said. “If you know what your boundaries are, that’s the most important because if you don’t make them for yourself, the entertainment industry will make them for you.”

“The world is evil. It’s not just that the entertainment industry is evil,” she added. “You make the most of wherever you’re at. The entertainment industry to me is no exception. Be the light.”