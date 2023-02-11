Social Security update: Second of February's direct payment worth up to $4,555 arriving in four days



T he second round of the Social Security Administration's retirement payments for this month, worth up to $4,555, will be issued to recipients on Feb. 15.

The retirement benefits from the SSA are issued to recipients in waves of three. Payments begin on the second Wednesday of the month. This payment will be for recipients who were born between the 11th and 20th of a month, according to the administration's calendar.

The amount a recipient will receive from these payments will depend on when they chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when he or she was 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,555. Recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,627, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,572, according to the SSA.

The first retirement payment for February went out on Feb. 8. It was for recipients born between the 1st and 10th of a month. The last February payment, for recipients born between the 21st and 31st of a month, will be paid on Feb. 22.

Regular Social Security payments are based on earnings that a recipient makes throughout his or her lifetime and do not have any limits based on income or resources. These retirement payments from the SSA are different from other payments distributed by the agency, such as disability insurance or Supplemental Security Income, with the latter program already having sent its February payment on Wednesday, Feb 1 .

Analysts estimate that unless Congress takes action soon, Social Security insolvency may occur as early as 2034. One reason for the looming insolvency crisis is that more people are living longer thanks to advancements in science and medication, allowing them to take part in Social Security benefits longer than expected. In addition, the number of people working and paying taxes to support these benefits is gradually decreasing, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.