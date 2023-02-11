Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say

A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood's 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue at about 2:31 a.m., police said. A 23-year-old man was with an unknown male, who took out a gun and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The victim, shot in the body multiple times, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.