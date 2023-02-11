Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0kk4wgoY00 A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood's 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue at about 2:31 a.m., police said. A 23-year-old man was with an unknown male, who took out a gun and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot in head before crashing vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say

The victim, shot in the body multiple times, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL
Video shows off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shoot attacker in Brainerd
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
South suburban man arrested for South Side armed robbery, ID’d
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Man, 19, fatally shot while sitting inside home on South Side
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Most Popular
Man charged in unprovoked, random attacks on Near North Side, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL30 minutes ago
Off-duty officer heard yelling, 'I'll kill you,' before shooting man who apparently went for ugn
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Woman shot at while sitting in parked car on Chicago's South Side
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Man shot, killed in parking lot of Far South Side laundromat
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man shot by Chicago police ran directly at an officer with a gun in his hand, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
13-year-old boy found shot to death in front of Gary church
Gary, IN6 hours ago
Chatham fatal shooting: Chicago police seek 2 suspects wanted for murder
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Elderly pedestrian hit, critically injured in Evanston, police say
Evanston, IL15 hours ago
'Get Behind the Vest' pancake breakfast raising money for vests for Chicago police officers
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Armed robber stayed at crime scene to eat victim’s fried chicken, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Avondale murder: Chicago man charged in shooting death of Northwest Side driver
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police: River North shooting leaves 1 wounded
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Shots fired by 66-year-old man in ‘alleged financial deal gone wrong,’ Evanston police say
Evanston, IL3 days ago
Chicago CTA shooting: Gunshot rings out on moving train after verbal altercation
Chicago, IL3 days ago
During unusual court hearings, prosecutors accuse a Chicago man of killing 2 people, but only charge him with one
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man critical following shooting near Mag Mile
Chicago, IL3 days ago
VIDEO: Gunfire erupted outside North Side restaurant, 2 injured
Chicago, IL3 days ago
East Chicago shooting: Teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old boy inside Indiana home, police say
East Chicago, IN3 days ago
Teen extradited from Indiana to face fatal shooting charges in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Accused Highland Park parade shooter's father indicted for helping son obtain firearms
Highland Park, IL23 hours ago
Woman trying to become a Chicago cop is charged with battering a Chicago cop
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago man hit with charges after high-speed police chase, possessing stolen gun, driving drunk: ISP
Chicago, IL3 days ago
3 teens released from custody after fatal crash that led to death of 70-year-old man in Robbins
Robbins, IL2 days ago
3 injured, 2 dead in overnight shootings in Chicago
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Willow Springs man, 22, charged with DUI in deadly I-55 crash: ISP
Willow Springs, IL1 day ago
Willow Springs Man Charged With DUI For Fatal I-55 Crash On Monday In Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook, IL1 day ago
Aurora remembers mass shooting victims 4 years after workplace rampage at Henry Pratt warehouse
Aurora, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy