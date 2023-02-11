Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Dueling point streaks collide as Rangers face Hurricanes

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQJR7_0kk4uLXp00

Two of the hottest teams in the NHL meet when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, are riding a seven-game winning streak and have earned points in each of their past 10 (9-0-1).

New York has won four straight games after a 6-3 win over the visiting Seattle Kraken on Friday night and has registered points in its past six (5-0-1).

Vladimir Tarasenko, obtained in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, made an immediate impression on the Madison Square Garden faithful. He scored on his first shot as a Ranger when he converted a pass from Artemi Panarin in the first period against Seattle.

“Obviously it’s nice to connect for a goal,” Tarasenko said. “We hope more are coming.”

Tarasenko skated on New York’s top line with Panarin and Mika Zibanejad.

“It’s a great way to start his career with the Rangers, scoring on the second shift,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of Tarasenko. “He’s excited to play. He’s a good hockey player and he’s going to help our team be a real good team.”

Kaapo Kakko, Vincent Trocheck and Ryan Lindgren each had a goal and an assist for New York, which led 5-1 and held on after Seattle pulled within 5-3 in the third period.

Panarin has seven assists in his past six games, and teammate Filip Chytil enters Saturday with a six-game point streak (seven goals, two assists).

The Rangers have scored four or more goals in four straight games and are 20-0-0 when doing so this season.

Carolina will be rested and waiting, coming off its bye week and idle since a 5-1 road win over the Buffalo Sabres in the second of back-to-back games on Feb. 1.

In that contest, Sebastian Aho scored his 23rd goal and matched his career-best goal streak of six games with a first-period tally. He has nine goals during the current streak.

The Hurricanes have scored first in 34 of their 51 games, going 26-4-4 in those contests. They have outscored their opponents 32-16 during the winning streak.

“A little bit of everything, and I think that’s the key,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said when asked what’s been going right. “Every game there’s something here or there, but we’ve played pretty consistently. They work really hard and that’s the cornerstone of our group. We get contributions up and down our lineup.”

Brent Burns, a 37-year-old defenseman in his first season with Carolina, scored his 10th goal of the season against the Sabres and extended his point streak seven games (four goals, four assists).

“You feel something building, but there’s a lot of teams that have that,” Burns said. “There’s so much that goes into it. I played with some great teams in San Jose. We were close, but we never got over the hill. Obviously, that’s the goal. That’s the dream.”

The Hurricanes could get a roster boost against New York. Brind’Amour is hopeful that defenseman Jaccob Slavin will return after missing the past six games with a lower-body injury.

Carolina is facing New York for the second time this season after taking a 5-3 road loss on Jan. 3 that snapped the Hurricanes 11-game winning streak and 17-game point streak.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY
Net gains ahead as Rangers face Oilers
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Most Popular
Caps’ Alex Ovechkin takes leave for family matter
Washington, DC2 days ago
Spirit sign M Dorian Bailey to 3-year deal
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Far from content, improved Kings face Ducks
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Islanders and Penguins meet, ready to get wild
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
No. 15 Miami out to keep win streak alive vs. Tyree Appleby, Wake
Coral Gables, FL4 hours ago
Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg suffers another setback
Washington, DC1 day ago
Panthers overpower shorthanded Capitals
Washington, DC1 hour ago
Surging Senators look to stay hot vs. Blackhawks
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Blues place F Brandon Saad (upper body) on IR
Saint Louis, MO8 hours ago
Disgraced former Phoenix Suns owner giving hundreds of ex-employees massive bonus checks
Phoenix, AZ7 hours ago
Teams ‘monitoring’ Boston Celtics and Grant Williams contract situation: 4 logical landing spots
Boston, MA2 days ago
Stars, Wild meet as bookends to tight West chase
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook in talks with 4 teams ahead of likely buyout
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Phoenix Suns reportedly could target 2 All-Stars to replace Chris Paul this summer
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Seth Jarvis racks up hat trick as Hurricanes dump Canadiens
Raleigh, NC1 hour ago
Blues storm past Panthers but lose two to injury
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Bruins breeze past Predators 5-0
Nashville, TN33 minutes ago
Suns, Clippers clash before welcoming All-Star break
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Brooklyn Nets want to return to ‘contention sooner than later’: 6 ideal big-name summer targets
Brooklyn, NY8 hours ago
Blazers G Anfernee Simons (ankle) to be re-evaluated after break
Portland, OR4 hours ago
Struggling Blue Jackets bounce back to beat Jets
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out after suffering ugly looking injury
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
Boston Celtics name Joe Mazzulla permanent head coach
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Clippers among teams interested in Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Spurs claim F Julian Champagnie off waivers
San Antonio, TX3 hours ago
Knicks out to push Hawks further away in standings
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist sprain) exits game vs. Bulls
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy