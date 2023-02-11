Change location
Winter Storm Warning for Avery County, NC – February 11-12, 2023
By National Weather Service,5 days ago
NCZ033-049-050-052-111715- /O.UPG.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Haywood- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, and...
