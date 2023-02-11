Open in App
Watauga County, NC
Winter Storm Warning for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – February 11-12, 2023

By National Weather Service,

5 days ago
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ015-111745- /O.UPG.KRNK.WS.A.0001.230212T0100Z-230213T0500Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Grayson- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone,. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO. MIDNIGHT EST...
