Teen Court of Sarasota to honor youth at annual Scholarship Awards Dinner

Teen Court of Sarasota hosts Scholarship Awards Dinner

Teen Court of Sarasota will celebrate outstanding teens graduating from high school in 2023 with its annual Scholarship Awards Dinner on March 8 at Michael's on East, 1212 East Ave., Sarasota..

Teen Court, a nonprofit that provides an alternative to Juvenile Court, has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships since 1996. The event will highlight nine teens who will share how Teen Court has impacted their lives. The fundraiser also supports Teen Court services and will showcase the newest Teen Court informational video.

“Our 2023 scholarship recipients have collectively volunteered more than 500 hours with Teen Court of Sarasota," executive director Heather Todd said. "They have been role models, mentors, tutors, and a voice for their peers. Our students are our success. It is with great pride that we celebrate these graduates.“

In addition to the Teen Court peer program that is run under the supervision of a volunteer adult judge, the organization offers counseling, drug prevention, anti-bullying, and anger management classes. For more information, including ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities, visit sarasorateencourt.org.

10th annual A. Jean Battie Scholarship Dinner Feb. 25

The Light of the World International Church and the A. Jean Battie Scholarship Fund Committee will hold the 10th annual A. Jean Battie Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner on Feb. 25 at Michael’s on East, 1212 East Ave., Sarasota.

Three high school seniors will be awarded $3,500, $2,000 and $1,500 scholarships based on their Black History essay submissions. The awards celebrate the legacy of Mrs. Battie, who taught in Sarasota County Schools for 30 years. George Mims, a lifetime educator, will receive the 2023 Red Apple Award.

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is a major sponsor of the A. Jean Battie Scholarship Fund. For tickets, visit mylotw.org/events-ajbs. For more information, visit ajeanbattiescholarship.org.

Selby Gardens announces chief administrative officer

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has announced that Crystal Bailey has joined the staff in the newly created position of chief administrative officer and general counsel.

Bailey served for the past eight years at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, most recently as general counsel on the Sheriff’s executive staff. Bailey worked as a prosecutor in Pinellas County and also served on the City of Sarasota’s Charter Review Committee in 2022.

Bailey, who graduated from Stetson University College of Law in 2009, will oversee legal matters, human resources, volunteer engagement, and guest experience and also provide strategic legal advice to Selby Gardens’ board and staff leadership.

Children First receives Truist support to redesign website

Children First has received a $50,000 grant from the Truist Foundation for the redesign of its website to provide better access to the agency's resources. The gift is largest Children First has received from the foundation.

“We are proud of Truist Foundation’s longstanding partnership with Children First because of the shared vision both organizations have for building pathways to economic mobility for all within our community," said Keith Johnson, a Truist senior vice president and Children First board director.

Children First, the exclusive provider of Head Start services for Sarasota County, is partnering for the redesign with Sarasota-based Captivation Agency.

Around and about ...

The Armed Services YMCA, which serves military members and their families, will host a reception and Q&A on Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. at Selby Public Library. The event includes ASYMCA CEO and U.S. Navy retired Vice Admiral William French. The ASYMCA partners with YMCAs across the country and assists 25,000 military families annually. Info and RSVP: nrajan@asymca.org or 214-493-2895.

· The Bradenton Woman’s Club will host a 1920s-themed Speakeasy Casino Night fundraiser on Feb. 18 from 6:30-11 p.m. at the Bradenton Women's Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W. The event will raise funds to repair damage to the 102-year-old clubhouse caused by Hurricane Ian. Info and tickets: Tammy Kesky, 910-612-7912.

· The Literacy Council of Sarasota is seeking volunteers who want to help other adults improve their basic English communication and literacy skills. No experience required. Volunteers will receive roughly 18 hours of interactive ProLiteracy-certified instruction and support over six weekday sessions in March. Info and preregistration: Sandra Beltran at 941-955-0421 or sbeltran@sarasotaliteracy.org.

· Sarasota County Libraries is hosting free tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. The program, staffed by IRS-certified volunteers, is open to anyone with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 or have low to moderate incomes. There is no requirement to be an AARP member. Services are available at Selby, Gulf Gate and Fruitville libraries. Info: sarasotaaarptaxaide.com.

· First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, will host a forum on climate change on Feb. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Rev. Brooks Bernt, author of "Cathedral on Fire." Also featured are Jeanne Dubi, president of Sarasota Audubon Society; Frank Alcock, professor of environmental studies at New College; and retired physics instructor Jerry Larson. Info/reservations: Sarah Melcher at melchersj8856@gmail.com.

Submissions by Lori Moran, Phyllis Clay, Greg Luberecki, Evan Ackerman, Venessa King, Noreen McNicholas, Thomas D. Melville, Ron DiLonardo, Sarah Melcher, Christine McKelvey.