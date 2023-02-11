Is It Time To Sell This Healthcare Stock?

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) is a healthcare real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of medical offices, life science properties, and senior housing communities. In this short video, Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe explains to Matt Frankel, CFP®, why he's losing his patience with management.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 10, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 10, 2023.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Healthpeak Properties. Tyler Crowe has positions in Healthpeak Properties. The Motley Fool recommends Healthpeak Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link , they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.