Zoning change, permit for charter school clear commission

The Faribault Planning Commission has endorsed a zoning change and conditional use permit for a new charter school to operate in the Faribo Town Square center on Lyndale Avenue.

Surad Academy is expected to open in the fall, serving students in kindergarten through fourth grades.

The school is leasing over 8,000 square feet of space in the former shopping mall, according to documents provided to the Planning Commission. Charter schools are legally required to lease property for at least five years before they can build their own building.

“A commercial property is a likely location for charters, and this particular property is prime for this use, because of the large amount of space, adequate parking and possibilities for expanding as the school grows,” a project application states.

But the city does not currently allow schools in commercially-zoned districts. City staff have proposed a zoning code amendment to allow schools in commercial zones with a conditional use permit. That means schools are permitted, but they first have to submit plans to the city for approval.

Planning and Zoning Coordinator Peter Waldock told the Planning Commission Tuesday the change was proposed, not just for Surad Academy, but to support “growing demand” for schools in non-traditional locations.

“This is just to fix some antiquated language that only allows K-12 schools in very specific (zoning) districts,” Waldock said.

He noted, as an example, the Cannon Valley Special Educational Cooperative in the Faribo West Mall, “which seems to be working without issues.”

The zoning change also would set development standards, such as a required minimum number of parking spaces and a separate drop-off/pickup lane.

Surad Academy will be located in a southeast area of the Town Square, and a fenced playground will be installed to the east of the building.

After a few questions, Planning Commission members unanimously recommended the City Council approve the zoning change as well as the conditional use permit for Surad Academy.

Conditions recommended for the permit approval include signs or painted lanes in the southern area of the parking lot to designate the bus and parent drop-off/pickup lanes.

The City Council is scheduled to hold a first reading of the zoning change and review the Surad Academy permit application on Tuesday.