Pascal Siakam Chosen As All-Star Replacement Ahead of Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler
By Shandel Richardson,
5 days ago
Butler will get much-needed rest at All-Star break
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler spent most of this season campaigning for teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to make the NBA All-Star Game.
Butler doesn't have the same interest to participate, so he was likely ecstatic Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was chosen as the injury replacement for Kevin Durant. Siakam makes his second appearance in the game, also doing so in the 2019-20 season. He is averaging a career-high 25 points, eight rebounds and 6.2 assists.
The Heat's lone representative in the event is center Bam Adebayo. Despite being among the league's popular players, Butler happily sits this one out. He was bothered by nagging injuries during the first half of the season, so the time off is welcomed.
The other injury replacements are Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwoles) and De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings). They step in for Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans).
