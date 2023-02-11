Open in App
Columbia, SC
See more from this location?
Gamecock Digest

Braylen Russell Narrows Recruitment

By Andrew Lyon,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpWGC_0kk4d9VD00

Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program have made the top 10 for 2024 running back Braylen Russell.

In terms of remaining positions of need for the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, one position that hasn't been brought up enough is the running back position. Besides rising junior Juju McDowell, no running back on Shane Beamer's squad has recorded a single carry at the FBS level. While the group is certainly full of talent , the Gamecocks need to find another future back who could come in and immediately provide competitive depth.

One option the staff has their eye on is Braylen Russell, an Arkansas native who has racked up over a dozen offers to his name and is one of the best running back prospects in the midwest. Russell has decided, as more and more high school football prospects do these days, to narrow down his list earlier in the process, as he released his Top 10 on Thursday evening, including the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Montario Hardesty and Dowell Loggains have been unable to get Russell to visit Columbia. That must change for Carolina to have a chance in this recruitment long-term, as the Razorbacks are the favorites to land the Benton High School product.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State
Chronicling The Past Few Weeks For GG Jackson
Columbia, SC15 hours ago
Gamecocks To Appear At End Of SEC Media Days
Columbia, SC4 hours ago
Blake Franks Clarifies Commitment Date
Columbia, SC11 hours ago
Most Popular
National Analyst Deems South Carolina's 2023 Schedule Toughest In CFB
Columbia, SC16 hours ago
How To Watch: South Carolina vs Florida
Columbia, SC5 hours ago
Blake Franks's High School Coach Reveals His Commitment Date
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Former Gamecock Chris Lammons Finds New Home
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Former South Carolina Assistant Receives Promotion
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Kylan Fox Narrows Recruitment
Columbia, SC2 days ago
South Carolina Baseball Season Preview: Starting Pitching Rotation
Columbia, SC1 day ago
How To Watch: South Carolina vs Vanderbilt
Columbia, SC2 days ago
What Lies Ahead For Shane Beamer?
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Zacch Pickens Signs With Sports Agency
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Why Kim Mulkey said Angel Reese vs Aliyah Boston for player of year 'wasn't fair to either one'
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Rod Wilson Wins Another Super Bowl
Columbia, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy