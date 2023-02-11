Braylen Russell Narrows Recruitment

Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program have made the top 10 for 2024 running back Braylen Russell.

In terms of remaining positions of need for the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, one position that hasn't been brought up enough is the running back position. Besides rising junior Juju McDowell, no running back on Shane Beamer's squad has recorded a single carry at the FBS level. While the group is certainly full of talent , the Gamecocks need to find another future back who could come in and immediately provide competitive depth.

One option the staff has their eye on is Braylen Russell, an Arkansas native who has racked up over a dozen offers to his name and is one of the best running back prospects in the midwest. Russell has decided, as more and more high school football prospects do these days, to narrow down his list earlier in the process, as he released his Top 10 on Thursday evening, including the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Montario Hardesty and Dowell Loggains have been unable to get Russell to visit Columbia. That must change for Carolina to have a chance in this recruitment long-term, as the Razorbacks are the favorites to land the Benton High School product.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .