Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating death in Oriely Drive

5 days ago
Around 2:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery in progress on Oriely Drive.

When JSO arrived to the scene, they observe a man with with several stab wounds.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

According to police, several suspects are detained.

At this time, JSO Homicide detectives, Crime Scene Detectives, along with partners from the State Attorney’s Office are on scene conducting their initial investigation.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and it is not a public safety concern.

