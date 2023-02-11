Open in App
Business Insider

I shopped at an LA grocery store that uses zero plastic containers, unlike Trader Joe's or Whole Foods, and I'm convinced it's the future of how we'll shop

By Samantha Delouya,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yh6SY_0kk4YJUZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32u7e0_0kk4YJUZ00
re_grocery opened in 2020. It has the potential to disrupt the grocery industry.

Samantha Delouya

  • re_grocery is a new and growing grocery store chain in Los Angeles.
  • It stands out from competitors like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods because it aims for zero plastic waste.
  • I shopped at re_grocery using reusable glass containers. Check out more about the experience.
I visited a new grocery store chain in Los Angeles powered by a radical mission: to use zero-plastic packaging.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaT8Y_0kk4YJUZ00
re_grocery's Studio City location looks more like a trendy storefront than a traditional grocery store.

Samantha Delouya

Since opening in April 2020, the retailer, re_grocery, has grown to three locations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK4gP_0kk4YJUZ00
So far, re_grocery only has locations in Los Angeles.

Samantha Delouya

"It was pretty scary," said re_grocery cofounder Joseph Macrino about opening at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We were having a really hard time even getting the doors open because we couldn't get through to the health department, but eventually, we persevered and pushed through," he added.

re_grocery accomplishes its sustainable mission by allowing people to fill reusable containers with goods from the store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcILS_0kk4YJUZ00
"We were a little bit worried that people weren't going to come in and shop, but the day we opened, we just had a line out the door. People really were waiting for this style of shopping here in LA," Joseph Macrino said.

Samantha Delouya

The stores sell reusable containers, but customers are also encouraged to bring their own containers and glass bottles from home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uEvx_0kk4YJUZ00
The grocery chain produces "virtually no" plastic waste, according to its founders.

Samantha Delouya

Unlike at a traditional grocery store, everything in the store is sold by weight, so you are not required to buy a fixed amount of product.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ugc9H_0kk4YJUZ00
Containers are weighed before they are filled so that weight is subtracted from the total.

Samantha Delouya

"There are definitely some challenges. The typical grocery store sells in units, and ours sell by weight, so inventory management is a very big part of our operation," Joseph Macrino said.

re_grocery was founded by husband and wife duo Joseph and Lauren Macrino, who said the concept of grocery shopping with reusable containers is common in Australia, where Lauren is from.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWqbJ_0kk4YJUZ00
Sydney, Australia. "We want to make refill as accessible to everyone as possible," Lauren Macrino said.

Vijay Anand/Getty Images

While re_grocery only exists in Los Angeles right now, its founders have their sights set on expansion.

"We are currently fundraising for more locations throughout LA but also throughout Southern California… we really want to make this available for everyone," Joseph Macrino said.

I recently visited re_grocery's Studio City location and was impressed with what I saw.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osZFi_0kk4YJUZ00
Standing outside of re_grocery in Studio City on February 7.

Samantha Delouya

The store was trendy and carried every type of dry good I would normally buy at a grocery store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQxiM_0kk4YJUZ00
re_grocery's interior looked more like a trendy store in LA than a traditional grocery store.

Samantha Delouya

It even carried cleaning products, shampoos, and conditioners.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JebFr_0kk4YJUZ00
Rather than throwing away empty bottles of detergent and cleaning products, I plan to return to re_grocery to refill them.

Samantha Delouya

Some shampoos, conditioners, and body lotions that normally come in a plastic dispenser were sold as solid bars and wrapped in paper.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLepg_0kk4YJUZ00
Lauren Macrino said most of the products arrive in paper bags, so it's easier to recycle.

Samantha Delouya

I initially found some products confusing, like a "vegetable broth" that came in powder form.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfpx5_0kk4YJUZ00
Some products that I'm used to buying as a liquid came in powder form.

Samantha Delouya

Fortunately, the store's manager explained that each item has a scannable QR code that explains its preparation and includes nutritional information.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNmMe_0kk4YJUZ00
re_grocery's directions for its vegetable broth powder.

re_grocery

While I was shopping, two different customers came into the store for the first time. Both seemed to pick up the concept of shopping with reusable containers quickly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Co6GO_0kk4YJUZ00
"When we started this, we thought we would have to do a lot more education to get people to come into the stores... but it feels like when people come into the store, particularly in LA, they've actually been waiting for something like this," Lauren Macrino said.

Samantha Delouya

The store I visited mostly carries dry goods, but there was a small refrigerated section.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JVGZ_0kk4YJUZ00
re_grocery's manager on duty told me that management strongly considers customer requests for new items. For example, the store began carrying miso after customer requests.

Samantha Delouya

My experience at re_grocery convinced me that this could be the future of grocery shopping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WllD2_0kk4YJUZ00
Some of the products I purchased during my trip to re_grocery. It felt good to know I didn't create plastic waste with my purchase.

Samantha Delouya

But in order to compete with big grocery chains like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, re_grocery will have to start to carry fresh items, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEEGO_0kk4YJUZ00
The store carried dried fruits, but not fresh ones. Selling fresh items while still maintaining its zero plastic waste goal may be challenging for re_grocery.

Samantha Delouya

Overall, I think the concept of only taking what you need is a great idea, and I'm surprised it hasn't been widely adopted. I believe re_grocery has the potential to disrupt the grocery industry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGsO8_0kk4YJUZ00
I prefer to take only the food I need and avoid waste.

Samantha Delouya

Read the original article on Business Insider
