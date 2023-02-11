I shopped at an LA grocery store that uses zero plastic containers, unlike Trader Joe's or Whole Foods, and I'm convinced it's the future of how we'll shop
By Samantha Delouya,
5 days ago
re_grocery is a new and growing grocery store chain in Los Angeles.
It stands out from competitors like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods because it aims for zero plastic waste.
I shopped at re_grocery using reusable glass containers. Check out more about the experience.
I visited a new grocery store chain in Los Angeles powered by a radical mission: to use zero-plastic packaging. Since opening in April 2020, the retailer, re_grocery, has grown to three locations.
"It was pretty scary," said re_grocery cofounder Joseph Macrino about opening at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We were having a really hard time even getting the doors open because we couldn't get through to the health department, but eventually, we persevered and pushed through," he added.
re_grocery accomplishes its sustainable mission by allowing people to fill reusable containers with goods from the store. The stores sell reusable containers, but customers are also encouraged to bring their own containers and glass bottles from home. Unlike at a traditional grocery store, everything in the store is sold by weight, so you are not required to buy a fixed amount of product.
"There are definitely some challenges. The typical grocery store sells in units, and ours sell by weight, so inventory management is a very big part of our operation," Joseph Macrino said.
re_grocery was founded by husband and wife duo Joseph and Lauren Macrino, who said the concept of grocery shopping with reusable containers is common in Australia, where Lauren is from.
While re_grocery only exists in Los Angeles right now, its founders have their sights set on expansion.
"We are currently fundraising for more locations throughout LA but also throughout Southern California… we really want to make this available for everyone," Joseph Macrino said.
I recently visited re_grocery's Studio City location and was impressed with what I saw. The store was trendy and carried every type of dry good I would normally buy at a grocery store. It even carried cleaning products, shampoos, and conditioners. Some shampoos, conditioners, and body lotions that normally come in a plastic dispenser were sold as solid bars and wrapped in paper. I initially found some products confusing, like a "vegetable broth" that came in powder form. Fortunately, the store's manager explained that each item has a scannable QR code that explains its preparation and includes nutritional information. While I was shopping, two different customers came into the store for the first time. Both seemed to pick up the concept of shopping with reusable containers quickly. The store I visited mostly carries dry goods, but there was a small refrigerated section. My experience at re_grocery convinced me that this could be the future of grocery shopping. But in order to compete with big grocery chains like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, re_grocery will have to start to carry fresh items, too. Overall, I think the concept of only taking what you need is a great idea, and I'm surprised it hasn't been widely adopted. I believe re_grocery has the potential to disrupt the grocery industry. Read the original article on Business Insider
