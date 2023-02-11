I shopped at an LA grocery store that uses zero plastic containers, unlike Trader Joe's or Whole Foods, and I'm convinced it's the future of how we'll shop

re_grocery opened in 2020. It has the potential to disrupt the grocery industry. Samantha Delouya

re_grocery is a new and growing grocery store chain in Los Angeles.

It stands out from competitors like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods because it aims for zero plastic waste.

I shopped at re_grocery using reusable glass containers. Check out more about the experience.

re_grocery's Studio City location looks more like a trendy storefront than a traditional grocery store. Samantha Delouya

So far, re_grocery only has locations in Los Angeles. Samantha Delouya

I visited a new grocery store chain in Los Angeles powered by a radical mission: to use zero-plastic packaging.Since opening in April 2020, the retailer, re_grocery, has grown to three locations.

"It was pretty scary," said re_grocery cofounder Joseph Macrino about opening at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We were having a really hard time even getting the doors open because we couldn't get through to the health department, but eventually, we persevered and pushed through," he added.

"We were a little bit worried that people weren't going to come in and shop, but the day we opened, we just had a line out the door. People really were waiting for this style of shopping here in LA," Joseph Macrino said. Samantha Delouya

The grocery chain produces "virtually no" plastic waste, according to its founders. Samantha Delouya

Containers are weighed before they are filled so that weight is subtracted from the total. Samantha Delouya

re_grocery accomplishes its sustainable mission by allowing people to fill reusable containers with goods from the store.The stores sell reusable containers, but customers are also encouraged to bring their own containers and glass bottles from home.Unlike at a traditional grocery store, everything in the store is sold by weight, so you are not required to buy a fixed amount of product.

"There are definitely some challenges. The typical grocery store sells in units, and ours sell by weight, so inventory management is a very big part of our operation," Joseph Macrino said.

Sydney, Australia. "We want to make refill as accessible to everyone as possible," Lauren Macrino said. Vijay Anand/Getty Images

re_grocery was founded by husband and wife duo Joseph and Lauren Macrino, who said the concept of grocery shopping with reusable containers is common in Australia, where Lauren is from.

While re_grocery only exists in Los Angeles right now, its founders have their sights set on expansion.

"We are currently fundraising for more locations throughout LA but also throughout Southern California… we really want to make this available for everyone," Joseph Macrino said.

Standing outside of re_grocery in Studio City on February 7. Samantha Delouya

re_grocery's interior looked more like a trendy store in LA than a traditional grocery store. Samantha Delouya

Rather than throwing away empty bottles of detergent and cleaning products, I plan to return to re_grocery to refill them. Samantha Delouya

Lauren Macrino said most of the products arrive in paper bags, so it's easier to recycle. Samantha Delouya

Some products that I'm used to buying as a liquid came in powder form. Samantha Delouya

re_grocery's directions for its vegetable broth powder. re_grocery

"When we started this, we thought we would have to do a lot more education to get people to come into the stores... but it feels like when people come into the store, particularly in LA, they've actually been waiting for something like this," Lauren Macrino said. Samantha Delouya

re_grocery's manager on duty told me that management strongly considers customer requests for new items. For example, the store began carrying miso after customer requests. Samantha Delouya

Some of the products I purchased during my trip to re_grocery. It felt good to know I didn't create plastic waste with my purchase. Samantha Delouya

The store carried dried fruits, but not fresh ones. Selling fresh items while still maintaining its zero plastic waste goal may be challenging for re_grocery. Samantha Delouya

I prefer to take only the food I need and avoid waste. Samantha Delouya