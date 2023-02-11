12 burning questions we have after 'You' season 4, part one

Viewers probably have some questions after watching part one of season four of "You." Netflix

Season four of Netflix's "You" follows killer Joe Goldberg living under a false identity in London.

The season is being released in two parts and we have questions after the part-one finale.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for part one of season four of "You."

Season four takes us to London, where Joe is now living as professor Jonathan Moore.

Last we left Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), he had killed his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), left their child behind, and faked his own death .

In the newest installment of Netflix's thriller series "You," we see Joe in London where he lives under his new identity — professor Jonathan Moore.

This season is being released in two parts with five episodes each — and the second part is slated to drop on March 10.

Until then, here are unanswered questions viewers were left with after part one of season four.

Is Rhys working alone?

The reveal that Rhys (Ed Speleers) is the Eat the Rich Killer was shocking in itself but is it possible that he's not working alone?

Between committing the murders, spying on Joe, and framing others for his crimes (all while being a public figure) it seems possible that Rhys could be working with someone to achieve it all.

If there are additional people involved, who could they be? Maybe he's working with others within his wealthy circle.

What happened to Marienne and her daughter?

One of the season's scariest moments is when Joe tracked down and chased Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). To her surprise, he let her run away without harming her.

Where did Marienne go after her encounter? Will she tell the authorities about Joe's whereabouts and what she knows he's done? Is Joe really giving up on pursuing her ?

What did Joe say to Lady Phoebe that made her love him so much?

When Joe first met the group, he was an outsider. But then, while intoxicated, he had a conversion with Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) that solidified his status as one of the crew going forward.

However, he doesn't remember what he said and Phoebe has yet to reveal exactly what the words were that drew her to trust him so much.

Throughout the first five episodes, she goes on and on at various points about how helpful what he said to her was and how safe he makes her feel. What exactly did he say?

Will Kate's powerful father impact Joe the way Love's family did?

Many of season three's questions could be answered by the power of Love Quinn's wealthy and influential family .

Joe seems to have stumbled upon a similarly wealthy and powerful family through Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), as well.

Her father, Tom Lockwood, is a billionaire with a lot of pull in Europe. Will this connection prove to be beneficial or harmful to Joe?

Is Kate innocent or is she up to something more sinister?

After the shocking reveal of Love being murderous like Joe, "You" fans know better than to assume anyone is truly innocent .

When Joe found Gemma's (Eve Austin) body, Kate was holding a knife and he seemed unsurprised that she could be capable of murder. She later held a knife against Joe's neck while questioning him about the murder.

Throughout the first five episodes, Kate writes off her cold demeanor and lack of emotional reactions as a product of her upbringing, but is it possible that she has a darker side to her? Could she be a murderer, too?

Will Joe kill Kate?

From watching her through the window to having an ill-advised relationship with her, Joe follows many of the same patterns with Kate as he has with his partners in previous seasons.

His inner monologue also reveals a lot of thoughts reminiscent of the ones he had about Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Love. Joe killed both women .

Will Kate experience the same fate? Or has Joe spared her by choosing not to pursue a relationship with her?

Why did Roald have so many creepy photos of Kate?

Joe found a ton of invasive photos of Kate on Roald's (Ben Wiggins) camera. When confronted about it, Roald claimed it was because he is an artist, but that explanation seemed unlikely given the fact Kate seemed unaware that the photos were taken of her.

Is Roald simply a creep who is obsessed with Kate or is there a deeper, more sinister reason he took them?

How will Rhys' mayoral candidacy affect Joe?

It's been revealed that Rhys is the Eat the Rich Killer and person who has been texting Joe. Rhys is also a famous author and soon-to-be mayoral candidate.

He has enough information on Joe and Joe's crimes to reveal his identity to everyone, but will he? Will Joe's relationship with a public figure make it easier for those from his past to recognize him and come forward?

Will Rhys use his influence and power to control Joe even more?

Will Joe be punished for not killing Roald?

At the end of episode five, Rhys tells Joe to kill Roald and then pin all of the murders on him. Instead, Joe saves Roald from the fire.

It's unclear how Joe explained to the others how he and Roald were kidnapped and trapped in the cellar, but it seems he didn't tell anyone about Rhys' involvement.

By not killing Roald, Joe seems to have put a target on his back. How will Joe move forward given that Roald is not dead, an essential part of Rhys' plan? Will he have to kill Roald later on?

How, if at all, will Joe escape from the situation that Rhys has put him in?

The mid-season finale left Joe in a precarious position. He has the choice between working with Rhys as the Eat the Rich Killer or having his true identity as a killer himself exposed.

Even if Joe partners with Rhys there's no guaranteeing Rhys won't sell him out. Will Joe kill Rhys to avoid exposure? Will Rhys reveal Joe's true identity to others in the group?

Who else will die by the end of the season?

Multiple people, including Gemma, Malcolm (Stephen Hagan), and Simon (Aidan Cheng), were murdered in part one.

Each season of "You" has ended with a pretty high body count so far. Who will live to see the end of the season and who will be killed?

Will Joe's true identity be widely revealed?

Joe's ability to hide as Jonathan seems threatened in a variety of ways.

For starters, he's attended a slew of public events with paparazzi present.

He attempts to hide from the cameras, but given his association with wealthy influencers, there's certainly a chance his photo has been taken and posted online for the world to see and for people from his past to potentially recognize him.

In addition, Marienne now knows he is alive — she may be capable of turning Joe in to the police. Plus, Joe is entwined with Rhys, a public figure who knows everything about his dark past and could easily reveal it to someone.