Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Maple Leafs chase two-game sweep of Blue Jackets

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uq4Ot_0kk4SHwN00

The Toronto Maple Leafs will go for a sweep of a home-and-home set against the Columbus Blue Jackets when the teams meet Saturday night in the Ontario capital.

Toronto won the opener 3-0 at Columbus on Friday night with two goals from John Tavares, a tally from Pierre Engvall, two assists from Mitchell Marner and 30 saves from Ilya Samsonov, who earned his third shutout of the season.

It was the first game back from the All-Star break for both teams.

The victory opened a stretch of five games for Toronto against teams that are out of playoff contention.

“Thanks to my teammates, I’ve never seen better defense than tonight,” said Samsonov, who made his eighth straight start. “Shots blocked and how they played on the penalty kill, this shutout wasn’t about me. It was more about the team.”

Joseph Woll, who played four games for Toronto last season, is expected to make his season debut in goal for the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Matt Murray remains out due to an ankle injury.

Tavares said of the Friday victory, “We did some good things, I think the (defense) was really strong and physical.”

Marner added, “I thought we didn’t cheat for offense when we had the lead. It’s how we need to look at things more often. If we play the way we can, we are a hard team to beat.”

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said, “We didn’t make it on the number of chances that we had to extend our lead, but within that I thought we played a pretty solid and patient game. We didn’t give up a lot and extended our lead in the third period, which is what you want to do.”

Joonas Korpisalo made 38 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four straight (0-3-1) and are 2-6-2 in their past 10.

“That’s a pretty good hockey team there,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said of the Maple Leafs. “They’ve got six really good (defensemen). They’re where they’re at for a reason. This group (Toronto) has been growing together for a while, especially that core. They’ve been building, and that’s been a focus for them for their top guys.”

Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner added, “We’ve got to find a way to create some more offense and put a few in the back of a net.”

Korpisalo kept Columbus in the game, but Toronto scored twice within 49 seconds in the third period on goals by Engvall and Tavares.

“(We) were a shot away for a long time,” Larsen said. “We actually had a couple of decent looks there at the end of the second and early in the third, and then they get those two quick ones on us.”

The Maple Leafs are still without Auston Matthews, who is nearing a return from a knee injury. He took part in practice on Thursday.

“Definitely moving in the right direction,” Matthews said. “I’m taking it day by day, hopefully it’s no longer than a week, getting in some good practices.”

He injured the knee Jan. 25 when the Maple Leafs played the New York Rangers. He said that he felt something in the knee during the pregame warmup.

“I got it checked out, I knew something was going on, just one of those weird things,” he said.

Columbus recalled defenseman Tim Berni from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League ahead of the two-game series against Toronto. The Maple Leafs recalled forwards Pontus Holmberg, Alex Steeves and Woll from the AHL Toronto Marlies and put Murray on injured reserve.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH
Struggling Blue Jackets bounce back to beat Jets
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Most Popular
Caps’ Alex Ovechkin takes leave for family matter
Washington, DC2 days ago
Far from content, improved Kings face Ducks
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Islanders and Penguins meet, ready to get wild
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
Stars, Wild meet as bookends to tight West chase
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
Surging Senators look to stay hot vs. Blackhawks
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Blues place F Brandon Saad (upper body) on IR
Saint Louis, MO7 hours ago
Net gains ahead as Rangers face Oilers
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Seth Jarvis racks up hat trick as Hurricanes dump Canadiens
Raleigh, NC59 minutes ago
Mikal Bridges drops career-high 45 points as Brooklyn Nets beat Miami Heat
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Blues storm past Panthers but lose two to injury
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Blazers G Anfernee Simons (ankle) to be re-evaluated after break
Portland, OR4 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out after suffering ugly looking injury
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta reach two-year extension
Detroit, MI11 hours ago
Spurs claim F Julian Champagnie off waivers
San Antonio, TX3 hours ago
Knicks out to push Hawks further away in standings
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Red Wings extend win string to 4, beat Oilers in shootout
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist sprain) exits game vs. Bulls
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy