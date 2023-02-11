EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people are injured, two seriously, after a car crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened near Gateway North Blvd. and Sean Haggerty Dr. in northeast El Paso.

According to preliminary emergency reports, the crash happened at 1:58 a.m.

Four people were taken to the hospital, two with injuries that are being described as life-threatening.

Police said that special traffic investigators (STI) were not present at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online at KVIA.com for the latest updates as we get them.

The post Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously appeared first on KVIA .