NASDAQ
Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (DG)
On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dollar General from Buy to Accumulate. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $269.08. The forecasts range from a low of $192.91 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $229.00.
Semiconductor Stocks Could Rally Huge in 2023: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Favorites With Big Dividends
With the industry poised to rebound from last year's tumble, these seven top semiconductor stocks offer solid upside potential and dividends of up to 6%, and they are rated Buy by Wall Street analysts as well.
NASDAQ
KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up
KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
NASDAQ
Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)
Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.84MM shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT). This represents 5.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.15MM shares and 6.98% of the company, a decrease in...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Plunging This Week
Credit Suisse reported a $7.9 billion loss in 2022, its worst performance since the Great Recession. Assets under management experienced large outflows in Q4.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
These tech stocks are exploring massive growth markets from positions of (sometimes surprising) strength.
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver big wins for investors.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Investors commonly turn to dividend stocks when the broader market hits a rough patch. Three supercharged income stocks, with yields up to 13%, offer significant upside this year, based on the high-water price targets of select analysts.
Tesla's stock is getting trounced by EV challenger Lucid, which is leading techs' 2023 rally thanks to Saudi takeover rumors
Shares in electric-vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors have jumped 69% in 2023. It's even outperforming rival Tesla, which is up a still-stellar 60% year-to-date. Speculation of a takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has fueled Lucid's recent rally. Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group has started 2023 with a breakneck rally that's...
Motley Fool
2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
The Trade Desk will likely benefit from the growing digital ad market. Apple's tech dominance, cash reserves, and profit can't be ignored. Investors will need to be patient with the tech sector's current volatility.
NASDAQ
Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)
Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 8, 2021 they reported 6.29MM shares and 13.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Motley Fool
3 Magnificent Growth Stocks With 38% to 64% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street
Amazon, the world's largest retailer, currently has a stock price 42% below the peak it set in 2021. Inari Medical makes clot removal devices that are enormous improvements over standard care. InMode specializes in medical devices used for a wide array of noninvasive cosmetic procedures, including nonsurgical fat reduction.
5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stock Pick Winners With 50% to 75% Upside Potential
These five top Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks have the largest upside to the firm's target prices. Growth investors concerned about market and economic uncertainty may want to have them in their portfolios for the rest of the year.
NASDAQ
Capital World Investors Increases Position in Polaris Industries (PII)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.18MM shares of Polaris Industries, Inc (PII). This represents 10.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 5.98MM shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
These three stocks are rebounding, making now the perfect time to lock in their high yields.
