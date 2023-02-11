Open in App
Perry, IA
The Des Moines Register

Did you know?

By Larry Vodenik,

5 days ago

Did you know... what beverage is shown here? With the Bike Ride to Rippey in Perry recently, a look back to BRR beer could bring back memories for some. BRR beer was brewed and bottled at the Adel Brewery for sale at local grocery stores and taverns. Starting in 1978 with less than two dozen riders, look how far the annual ride has come. I'm proud to have been part of every ride, and I even have a six pack of unopened BRR beer.

Next week...

Did you know… what the item that is shown was and its use?

This article originally appeared on Perry Chief: Did you know?

