Boston, MA
Two significant All-Star snubs of Boston Celtics alumni

By Justin Quinn,

5 days ago
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics have sent more than their fair share of players to the NBA’s All-Star games over the years, but they have also seen their alumni get snubbed on more occasions than they would like to remember.

It should go without saying that the vicissitudes of the positional economy that is the bar for entry to the annual exhibition event have played a role, but other things have factored into Boston alumni getting frozen out of the prestigious regular season honor as well. To document a league-wide account of some of the worst All-Star snubs in NBA history, Hoops Hype’s Frank Urbina wrote an expansive article featuring several Celtics alumni.

Let’s dive into the Boston heads who have been significantly snubbed for the All-Star game over the decades.

Stephon Marbury

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Actual All-Star appearances: Two

All-Star snubs: Three (2000, 2004, 2005)

“Stephon Marbury … was not a beloved figure by coaches (or media), making it less surprising he was left off the reserves unit for a few All-Star rosters where his play indicated he would have been deserving of a selection,” writes Urbina.

“When he did make it into the event, Marbury put on a show, particularly in one of the best All-Star moments ever in 2001.”

Sam Cassell

(AP Photo/Ed Betz)

Actual All-Star appearances: One

All-Star snubs: Three (2000, 2002, 2003)

“A late-bloomer in the NBA, Sam Cassell finally made his well-deserved All-Star debut in his age-34 season, making him the second-oldest player to make his All-Star debut in league history, behind only Nat Clifton,” notes the H/H author.

“Cassell did face stiff competition to be named an All-Star in his heyday, missing out on the honor in 1999-00 despite averaging 18.6 points and 9.0 assists due to the likes of Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, and Reggie Miller, all Hall-of-Fame guards playing in the East at the same time.”

