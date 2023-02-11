Open in App
Boston, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Documenting the greatest winner of all time, Boston's Bill Russell

By Justin Quinn,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECIPF_0kk4NsTv00
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

While much of the attention focused on Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell after his passing has been on the historic role he played in using his platform to support the U.S. Civil Rights movement of the 1960s onward, Russell was by any account the greatest winner of all time on the court.

The Louisiana native won a record 11 titles with the Celtics in their heyday, the late 1950s and 1960s, and earned countless accolades over the course of his unrivaled career on the hardwood that is seeing renewed scrutiny after his passing last summer.

The folks behind the Old Skool Bball YouTube channel put together their own homage to Russell’s on-court excellence.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to see the documentary in full.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

