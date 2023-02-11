Open in App
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker,

5 days ago

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

1 / 25 Tripadvisor

#25. Sarefino’s At North Market

– Rating: 4 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622
2 / 25 Tripadvisor

#24. Plank’s

– Rating: 4 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 888 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-1929
3 / 25 Tripadvisor

#23. Plank’s Cafe & Pizzeria Delivery on Parsons

– Rating: 4 / 5 (103 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 743 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
4 / 25 Tripadvisor

#22. Giordano’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2137 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240
5 / 25 Tripadvisor

#21. Pizza House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 747 E Lincoln Ave, Columbus, OH 43229-5021
6 / 25 Tripadvisor

#20. Blaze Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
– Price: $
– Address: 1708 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-1105
7 / 25 Tripadvisor

#19. Terita’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 3905 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224-2432
8 / 25 Tripadvisor

#18. Pizza Cucinova

– Rating: 4 / 5 (45 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 4044 Morse Crossing, Columbus, OH 43219
9 / 25 Tripadvisor

#17. Mellow Mushroom Columbus

– Rating: 4 / 5 (143 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2170 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240
10 / 25 Tripadvisor

#16. Paulie Gee’s Short North

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1195 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2412
11 / 25 Tripadvisor

#15. Tommy’s Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 174 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-1021
12 / 25 Tripadvisor

#14. Pizza Rustica Downtown Columbus

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 17 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-3413
13 / 25 Tripadvisor

#13. Pies & Pints

– Rating: 4 / 5 (86 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Not Available
– Cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4205 Weaverton Ln, Columbus, OH 43219-7501
14 / 25 Tripadvisor

#12. Figlio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3712 Riverside Dr, Columbus, OH 43221-1134
15 / 25 Tripadvisor

#11. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1327 W 5th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
16 / 25 Tripadvisor

#10. Hounddog’s Three Degree Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (131 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2657 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-2518
17 / 25 Tripadvisor

#9. OH Pizza and Brew

– Rating: 4 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 88 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3506
18 / 25 Tripadvisor

#8. Tommy’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1350 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3587
19 / 25 Tripadvisor

#7. Figlio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1369 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2802
20 / 25 Tripadvisor

#6. Rubino’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2480
21 / 25 Tripadvisor

#5. Villa Nova Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5545 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1125
22 / 25 Tripadvisor

#4. Adriatico’s New York Style

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2356
23 / 25 Tripadvisor

#3. Harvest Kitchen and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2885 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-1101
24 / 25 Tripadvisor

#2. Borgata Pizza Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5701 Parkville St, Columbus, OH 43229-3987
25 / 25 Tripadvisor

#1. Forno Kitchen + Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Bar, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 721 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1550
