The Kansas City Star

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, you can get merch from these KC spots after the game

By Joseph Hernandez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RaubW_0kk4Jo3P00

The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from their third Super Bowl championship.

If the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, not only are they the champions, but fans can get their hands on Super Bowl merchandise immediately after the clock shows triple zeroes.

Local sporting goods shops confirmed that they will have championship gear available for sale Sunday night, but only if the Chiefs are successful.

WHERE CAN I GET SUPER BOWL GEAR?

Rally House

Colin Novick, a media producer with Rally House, said these locations will be open if the game ends with a Chiefs victory:

  • Belton - 910 E. North Ave.

  • Boardwalk - 8650 N. Boardwalk Ave.

  • Independence - 18701 E. 39th St.

  • Legends - 1867 Village West Parkway

  • Liberty - 8570 N. Evanston Ave.

  • Mission - 6858 Johnson Drive

  • Oak Park - 9750 Quivira Road

  • Olathe - 16485 W 119th St.

  • Plaza - 452 Ward Parkway

  • Plaza East - 211 Nichols Road

  • Power & Light - 181 E. 14th St.

  • Shawnee Station - 15420 Shawnee Mission Parkway

  • Summit Woods - 1712 NW. Chipman Road

  • Stanley Square - 8030 W. 151st St.

  • Town Center - 5219 W. 117th St.

  • Union Station - 30 W. Pershing Road

The stores are open until the merchandise they have sells out, or if people stop coming in, whichever happens first. Novick said they’ll continue to order more inventory and put it in every store as new items become available.

“It’s a pretty crazy time at Rally House right now,” Novick said. “We’ve got a bunch of stores in Philadelphia, too. So, it’s pretty much foot on the gas right now.”

Novick said they immediately process the pre-prints they receive from the NFL and get the shirts, hats and other merchandise on the sales floor as soon as possible.

The stores will re-open at 8 a.m. on Monday with a Chiefs victory.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

The store’s four locations in Belton, Liberty, Olathe and Overland Park will open immediately after the game on Sunday if the Chiefs win:

  • Belton - 510 Markey Parkway
  • Liberty -269 S. Stewart Road
  • Olathe - 14405 W. 135th St.
  • Overland Park - 9781 Quivira Road

Tyler Sumrall, a senior public relations specialist with the company, won’t be at the Overland Park location like he was after the AFC Championship victory, but said it’s always fun to hang out with the customers after the big win.

The stores re-open at 7 a.m. on Monday if the Chiefs are successful.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sarah Casella, a senior manager of corporate communications with Dick’s Sporting Goods , confirmed that these stores in Kansas City will also open their doors for fans on Sunday night if the Chiefs win:

  • Independence - 18801 E. 39th St.

  • Kansas City - 8665 NW Prairie View Road

  • Leawood - 11801 Nall Ave.

  • Lee’s Summit - 840 NW Blue Parkway

  • Liberty - 1890 College St.

  • Merriam - 5600 Antioch Road

  • Olathe - 15280 W. 119th St.

The stores re-open at 7 a.m. on Monday following a Chiefs win.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE GEAR IF THEY LOSE?

Rally House, Academy Sports and Dick’s Sporting Gods send the losing team’s gear back to the vendors — Nike and New Era — who help produce the shirts and hats. Sumrall said that Academy Sports doesn’t have a say in what happens to the gear next, so they don’t know where it ends up.

The gear ends up with Good360 , a global nonprofit that helps distribute items to people in need. Romaine Seguin, the chief executive officer of Good360, said they repurpose the losing team’s gear and work with the NFL on donating it to countries outside of North America.

Once the game is over, Seguin and her team immediately start their work with the NFL to figure out where they want to distribute their clothing.

Seguin doesn’t know what countries end up with the losing team’s gear, but they have an internal vetting process with partners outside the United States that ensures the clothing is going to a place that needs it.

“Whatever team doesn’t make it, the merchandise is going to go into great hands of need,” Seguin said.

WHY DO THEY RECEIVE ITEMS EARLY IF IT’S NOT GUARANTEED?

Novick said that it’s so the stores can have merchandise available right away. They rush things to be as fast as possible to provide gear for excited fans.

Both Novick and Sumrall emphasized that they don’t know what the merchandise looks like. If the Chiefs win, as soon as they open the boxes is the first time they’ll get their eyes on it.

For now, the shirts, hats and other accessories sit in the back on the highest shelf of their respective stores.

