15 biggest cap hits for the Bengals going into 2023 season

By Chris Roling,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8712_0kk4JPw800

The Cincinnati Bengals project to have one of highest cap space totals of any team in the NFL this offseason.

Notably, though, the Bengals also have one of the salary cap situations most in flux leaguewide, too.

The front office in Cincinnati, after all, wants to get the Joe Burrow contract extension done. That will impact how much money the Bengals have on hand to pay their own free agents, which includes Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Germaine Pratt, Hayden Hurst and others.

Add in signing outside free agents, extending other players (Tee Higgins?), making cuts or restructures (Joe Mixon?) and paying a full draft class and the cap space will change a lot — quickly.

For now, there’s a look at the biggest cap hits for the Bengals going into the 2023 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsgGb_0kk4JPw800
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

DE Trey Hendrickson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDloj_0kk4JPw800
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

RB Joe Mixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNdJP_0kk4JPw800
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

LT Jonah Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrAZw_0kk4JPw800
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

QB Joe Burrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9zAm_0kk4JPw800
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DT B.J. Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WfNa_0kk4JPw800
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

WR Tyler Boyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAsPX_0kk4JPw800
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

DE Sam Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363QO9_0kk4JPw800
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

RT La'el Collins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1NaZ_0kk4JPw800
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

G Alex Cappa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wh6fx_0kk4JPw800
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

WR Ja'Marr Chase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyIOj_0kk4JPw800
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CB Chidobe Awuzie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpkcW_0kk4JPw800
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

CB Mike Hilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukYq0_0kk4JPw800
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

C Ted Karras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086rkI_0kk4JPw800
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tee Higgins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSp5s_0kk4JPw800
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
