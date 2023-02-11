15 biggest cap hits for the Bengals going into 2023 season

The Cincinnati Bengals project to have one of highest cap space totals of any team in the NFL this offseason.

Notably, though, the Bengals also have one of the salary cap situations most in flux leaguewide, too.

The front office in Cincinnati, after all, wants to get the Joe Burrow contract extension done. That will impact how much money the Bengals have on hand to pay their own free agents, which includes Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Germaine Pratt, Hayden Hurst and others.

Add in signing outside free agents, extending other players (Tee Higgins?), making cuts or restructures (Joe Mixon?) and paying a full draft class and the cap space will change a lot — quickly.

For now, there’s a look at the biggest cap hits for the Bengals going into the 2023 season.

DE Trey Hendrickson

RB Joe Mixon

LT Jonah Williams

QB Joe Burrow

DT B.J. Hill

WR Tyler Boyd

DE Sam Hubbard

RT La'el Collins

G Alex Cappa

WR Ja'Marr Chase

CB Chidobe Awuzie

CB Mike Hilton

C Ted Karras

WR Tee Higgins