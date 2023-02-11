Open in App
Tarrant County, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

How many times are we going to waste resources looking for Tarrant County vote fraud? | Opinion

By The Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwoUx_0kk4GmgG00

The attorney general can’t find it. The secretary of state had no luck, either. Even people so sure elections are crooked that they spent their own time poring through Tarrant County ballots came away with nothing.

But here we go again: Tarrant County’s top elected officials announced Wednesday that they’re forming a special unit to investigate voter fraud . Prosecutors under District Attorney Phil Sorrells and investigators and deputies from the office of Sheriff Bill Waybourn will add the work to their current duties, the Republican leaders said.

Give County Judge Tim O’Hare and the others credit for following through on campaign promises, we suppose. O’Hare won the GOP nomination and general election last year pledging to create an election monitor position. This arrangement, he said, “is even better.” Sorrells and Waybourn have frequently vowed to fight fraud, too.

But it’s a political pursuit more than a legal or investigative priority. The judge, sheriff and DA aren’t the first Republicans to indulge their base voters’ irrational belief that every election is tainted and some outright stolen. And they won’t be the last.

O’Hare pledged that the new arrangement wouldn’t have an appreciable cost to taxpayers because current employees will merely take on the additional work. The reality is, though, that something else won’t get done as a result, especially if the bosses make this a priority.

The sheriff’s office and DA are already straining with work and struggling with worker recruitment, retention or both. Sorrells asked county commissioners for more than $840,000 to hire more staff — before he even took office. So, we’re surprised to learn there’s this kind of manpower available.

There’s a huge intangible cost as well. As we’ve mentioned before, this paranoia about the voting and counting process leads to abuse of election workers, who are already hard to recruit. It strains Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia’s operation at a time when the state is constantly layering on tasks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hNRc_0kk4GmgG00
Tarrant Elections administrator Heider Garcia talks to Tarrant County employees testing voting machines on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Fort Worth. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Election fraud does happen, and it’s a serious crime. It should be vigorously investigated and prosecuted. But we’re confident Sorrells can handle it in the regular course of business. Most cases evolve from mail ballots, and the state has significantly tightened those rules. And it’s not common in the larger elections that get so much attention; it’s generally done in close local elections.

This unit, though, isn’t about ensuring the integrity of races for school board or constable. It’s the ultimate product of a stubborn insistence by some that Donald Trump really won the presidency in 2020 and the even weirder conviction that he was cheated of votes in Texas, which he won by several points, and in Tarrant County, which he narrowly lost to Joe Biden.

O’Hare, Sorrells and Waybourn have not gone that far, particularly regarding Tarrant County . They insist that additional attention will, if little fraud is found, build confidence in election results.

That’s only true if these Republican leaders are willing to stand up for the county’s operation and tell the true believers that Tarrant runs smooth, fair, honest elections. Would those conspiracists even listen, though? They’ve rejected the findings of a state audit under Secretary of State John Scott, a Fort Worth Republican, which declared that Tarrant County runs a “quality, transparent election.”

Even indirect evidence from the office of one of their fellow travelers, Attorney General Ken Paxton, hasn’t deterred them. Paxton opened nearly 400 investigations between January 2020 and September 2022 and secured just five convictions, according to the investigative outlet ProPublica.

If Paxton, a Republican who has fully embraced the notion that Trump was robbed, can’t find evidence, it’s hard to imagine Tarrant County investigators will.

O’Hare, Waybourn and Sorrells have the conservative bona fides to lead against this damaging obsession with finding vast fraud. We’d like to think they will, but the creation of this special unit isn’t an encouraging sign.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
Texas bill would end voting on college campuses. What does that mean for Tarrant?
Arlington, TX4 hours ago
Trains with toxic cargo pass through Fort Worth and we wouldn’t know it, county says
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Will lawmakers ever clean up the 'Dirty Deeds' problem in Texas?
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Most Popular
Hurst man pleads guilty to assaulting police in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
Hurst, TX6 hours ago
No transparency in Mansfield City Council monthly stipends? ‘Nonsense,’ says city manager
Mansfield, TX2 days ago
Northwest schools prepare for growth by putting a $2 billion bond up for a vote
Fort Worth, TX11 hours ago
‘Things are changing’: Fort Worth groups coordinate plans to revive Las Vegas Trail
Fort Worth, TX8 hours ago
At murder trial, chief Tarrant medical examiner testifies autopsy missed gunshot wound
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Plano ISD Teacher Accused Of Criminal Conduct By Student
Plano, TX11 hours ago
Dallas Brothers Convicted in $3.6M Fraud Case
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Supplier of fentanyl that caused Carrollton teen overdoses charged with drug crimes: feds
Carrollton, TX1 day ago
Edward Leclair died by suicide after guilty verdict in Denton County, medical examiner rules
Frisco, TX3 days ago
Eddie Bernice Johnson ’67: Nurse, Activist, Public Servant
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Muslim group claims religious discrimination against employees by DFW Airport contractor
Fort Worth, TX2 hours ago
Jury finds man who shot acquaintance to death in a Fort Worth street guilty of murder
Fort Worth, TX36 minutes ago
Texas lawmaker files bill to regulate trampoline parks after Star-Telegram investigation
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Collin County deputies seize 6,000 fentanyl pills, arrest Dallas man in traffic stop
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Plano residents concerned about overstuffed mail collection boxes at USPS
Plano, TX1 day ago
Felony Charge Filed in Bizarre Dallas Crane Incident
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
Fort Worth delays zoning for Hemphill Street townhomes after residents push back
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Man who climbed Dallas crane did $20,000 of damages, documents say
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Dallas man who climbed crane, stayed 24 hours faces criminal mischief charge, police say
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Fort Worth selects developer to oversee construction of Texas A&M downtown campus
Fort Worth, TX4 hours ago
Former girlfriend of Nestor Hernandez, Methodist Hospital shooter, speaks to WFAA
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Woman accused of killing, burning North Texas teen 10 years ago extradited from Mexico
Ennis, TX1 day ago
Murder charge dismissed against Fort Worth man who was accused of causing rapper’s death
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Family creates fund for twin sisters killed by father in Texas murder-suicide
Frost, TX2 days ago
Why has the price tag for Fort Worth’s future city hall more than doubled in two years?
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy