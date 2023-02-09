Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has said it will cut 1,250 jobs, around 5% of its workforce, after inflation cut into profits at the media giant.The publishing company, which owns The Times and Sun newspapers in the UK, missed earnings expectations for the latest quarter.Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp, said: “Obviously, a surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all of our businesses.The initiatives now underway, including an expected 5% headcount reduction, or around 1,250 positions this calendar year, will create a robust platform for future growthRobert Thomson, News Corp“But we believe these challenges...

3 DAYS AGO