ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

Realty Income has a long history of growing its dividend. That has enabled the REIT to produce strong total returns. With more dividend growth likely, it's a safe bet to continue producing attractive returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ

Ames National (ATLO) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Ames National said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
IOWA STATE
NASDAQ

KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up

KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
NASDAQ

State Street Corporation (STT) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street

Investors commonly turn to dividend stocks when the broader market hits a rough patch. Three supercharged income stocks, with yields up to 13%, offer significant upside this year, based on the high-water price targets of select analysts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

Capital World Investors Increases Position in Polaris Industries (PII)

Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.18MM shares of Polaris Industries, Inc (PII). This represents 10.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 5.98MM shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in...
MINNESOTA STATE
NASDAQ

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
NASDAQ

RWWM Increases Position in Daily Journal (DJCO)

Fintel reports that RWWM has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). This represents 21.67% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 18.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Reveals Plan To Lay Off 5% Of Workers After Quarterly Earnings Miss

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., home to media properties including the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and HarperCollins, announced as it released disappointing quarterly results that it is laying off 5% of its workforce. The company reported revenue of $2.52 billion, a shade below Wall Street analysts’ consensus expectation for $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share missed by a wider margin, coming in at 14 cents on an adjusted basis, compared with a Street forecast for 19 cents. (As reported, earnings per share were 12 cents.) “Obviously, a surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Rupurt Murdoch’s publisher News Corp set to cut 1,250 jobs

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has said it will cut 1,250 jobs, around 5% of its workforce, after inflation cut into profits at the media giant.The publishing company, which owns The Times and Sun newspapers in the UK, missed earnings expectations for the latest quarter.Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp, said: “Obviously, a surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all of our businesses.The initiatives now underway, including an expected 5% headcount reduction, or around 1,250 positions this calendar year, will create a robust platform for future growthRobert Thomson, News Corp“But we believe these challenges...
ValueWalk

GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)

On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) from Buy to Sell. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Motley Fool

Where Will Philip Morris International Stock Be in 1 Year?

PMI’s Q4 earnings easily beat Wall Street’s expectations. Growth of its heated tobacco business offset the secular decline of its core cigarette business. The stock's low valuation and high yield should limit its downside potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...

Comments / 0

Community Policy