Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Restricts Ukraine From Using Its Satellites To Fight Russia

By Mike Jenkins,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kiDg_0kk4FC8R00 Elon Musk’s SpaceX delivered terminals for Starlink satellite internet to Ukraine in order to help its citizens stay online during Russia’s invasion of the country.

Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, announced Wednesday it will be restricting Ukrainian military use of its Starlink satellite service that’s been used for drones, according to Reuters.

The U.S.-based company has been providing this internet service through its Starlink satellite system since February after the Russian invasion, which the Ukrainian military has since used to control its drones against Russia, according to Reuters.

SpaceX said this was never how the system was meant to be used and that it has already taken steps to limit Ukraine’s drone useability, according to Reuters.

In the news: Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Calls Washington Post Report ‘Completely False’

The Starlink network provides internet access without ground-based wireless towers.

The satellite service was “never meant to be weaponized,” SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told reporters at a conference Wednesday in Washington, D.C., according to Reuters.

“Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement,” she added.

Shotwell said the original agreement was meant to be used for humanitarian purposes like providing broadband for banks, hospitals, and families affected by the war, according to Reuters. She did not specify what steps the company has taken to limit the satellites’ useability, according to Reuters.

“We know the military is using them for comms, and that’s ok,” Shotwell told reporters. “But our intent was never to have them use it for offensive purposes,” according to Reuters.

In the news: Florida Man Arrested For November “Cold-Blooded” Murder Has 21 Prior Convictions

Since February, SpaceX has sent truckloads of the Starlink terminals to Ukraine and allowed their military to communicate by connecting them with the nearly 4,000 satellites SpaceX has launched into Earth’s orbit. In addition to SpaceX’s funding, the U.S. and French governments have paid to send shipments of Starlink terminals to Ukraine.

Musk has previously claimed in a tweet that sending the technology to Ukraine has cost the company millions. He has also angered Ukrainian officials by saying that Crimea should remain part of Russia and that Ukraine should remain neutral in the conflict between Russia and NATO.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Florida Man Arrested For Meth And Fentanyl After Spontaneously Telling Deputy He Had Dope
Chiefland, FL1 day ago
Biden Admin Rejects Ohio’s Request For Disaster Aid After Toxic Train Derailment
East Palestine, OH5 hours ago
VIDEO: Footage Of Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect In Valrico Released
Valrico, FL2 days ago
The Biggest Takeaways From Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Florida Woman Claims Her Share Of $494 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
Bonita Springs, FL1 day ago
Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Player Claims $1 Million Win On 500X The Cash
Jacksonville, FL10 hours ago
VIDEO: The Moment When U-Haul Driver Mows Down People In New York City
New York City, NY3 days ago
VIDEO: Florida Mom Arrested After Her 9-Year-Old Child Messes Up During Driver’s Training
New Port Richey, FL13 hours ago
Riverview Martial Arts Instructor Charged 4 Times On Child Molestation Crimes
Riverview, FL6 hours ago
Missouri Man Dies After Snorkeling In Florida
Key Largo, FL9 hours ago
Construction Completed At Tiger Wood’s PopStroke In Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL1 day ago
3-Year-Old Boy Dies In Florida After Shooting Himself With Handgun
Deland, FL1 day ago
Florida State Corrections Officer’s 3-Year-Old Son Finds Father’s Gun, Fatally Shoots Himself
Deland, FL4 hours ago
Missing-Endangered Woman Last Seen In Dade City Found Safe
Dade City, FL2 days ago
All Methed Up: Winter Haven Couple Arrested With 9 Guns And 39 Grams Of Meth
Winter Haven, FL6 hours ago
21-Year-Old Construction Worker Falls To His Death At Sarasota Construction Site
Sarasota, FL11 hours ago
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Needs Your Help In Identifying Fort Meade Golf Cart Thief
Fort Meade, FL13 hours ago
13-Year-Old Girl Missing In Winter Haven, Found Safe
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
15-Year-Old Girl Airlifted In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Box Truck In Davenport
Davenport, FL2 days ago
Florida Amber Alert 8-Month-Old Paradise Levy Canceld, Child Is Safe
Orange Park, FL2 hours ago
Something Big Is Coming To ZooTampa At Lowry Park!
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Michigan State Shooter’s Previous Felony Weapons Charge Dismissed By Former Prosecutor
East Lansing, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy