Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On No Movement At Trade Deadline: `It's The Same Group'
By Shandel Richardson,
5 days ago
After making no moves at the trade deadline, the Heat are confident in the current roster
A quiet free agency period last summer for the Miami Heat was followed with little movement before the NBA trade deadline.
The only move made by the Heat was trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra explained the decision before Friday's game against the Houston Rockets.
He said the Heat have always preferred to keep rosters in tact once team president Pat Riley took over.
“There was a lot of clarity this morning. It's the same group," Spoelstra said. "This has basically been an organizational philosophy since Pat got here. You see it through. Each team has a lifespan to it and we have not seen this one through. And we feel like we have a great opportunity moving forward in these next 27 games and then on into the playoffs.”
The Heat face the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. Saturday.
