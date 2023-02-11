Students allege culture of racism at NE Philly school following fallout of viral blackface video

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — In-person classes were canceled on Friday for students at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls after a racist video which included some of its white students went viral .

Some kids still showed up outside of the Northeast Philadelphia school to protest what they say is a trend of harassment for Black students.

The video at the center of controversy, posted to social media earlier this week, depicted teenage white girls in blackface making derogatory comments about Black History Month .

St. Hubert and Franklin Towne Charter High School each confirmed the involvement of current and former students in the video.

More than a dozen students, parents, and supporters at the protest say that it’s reflective of a larger problem of anti-Blackness at the school.

“We organized this so the world can know, St. Hubert’s, they don't handle situations correctly unless it’s publicly which is happening now,” said former student Julissa Lewis, who organized the event.

“I’ve been attacked in this school by students,” said former student Keirah Hines.

Protesters outside St. Hubert’s Catholic High School for Girls in Philadelphia on Friday. Photo credit Antionette Lee/KYW Newsradio

“My teacher would call me out when I didn't say anything at all. I played lacrosse. They would even say [a racial epithet] when I was the only Black kid on the bus.”

“They knew about this and they didn't do anything. This time, they can't escape,” said her mother Nikole Hines, who added that she pulled her daughter from the school during her junior year.

“I spoke to the teachers. Nothing happened. Everything was swept under the rug. I emailed the archdiocese, and they did nothing.”

Archbishop Nelson Perez released a statement condemning the racist behavior in the video, he wrote in part, “Racism is a vile evil. It has no place in our hearts, our lives, our Church, or our schools. Those responsible will face severe disciplinary consequences.”

KYW Newsradio reached out directly to the school for comment but did not hear back as of early Friday evening.

KYW Newsradio's Hadas Kuznits contributed to this report.