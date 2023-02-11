Open in App
Hartford Courant

A Meriden man trafficked cocaine from Puerto Rico to CT through the mail. Now he’s going to prison.

By Staff report, Hartford Courant,

5 days ago

A Meriden man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on Friday for participating in a drug trafficking ring that used the U.S. Mail to ship cocaine from Puerto Rico to Connecticut, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Jean Carlos Mercado, 34, of Meriden, was sentenced to four year and two months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford.

In October 2020, law enforcement was alerted to suspicious parcels that were being mailed from Puerto Rico to an address in Meriden, court reports said. On Oct. 26, 2020, officials began investigating Mercado after he allegedly picked up a package from the Meriden location. After he picked up another package from the location on Nov. 6, 2020, investigators issued a traffic stop of his vehicle, which was unregistered, according to court reports.

Officials towed the vehicle and seized the package. Two kilograms of cocaine were reportedly found in the package during a court-authorized search, court reports said.

In the following months, Mercado allegedly worked with others to pick up packages that were mailed, and law enforcement seized four more kilograms of cocaine linked to Mercado, court reports said.

Mercado was arrested on July 21, 2021. On July 26, 2022, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Mercado, who was released on bond, was placed in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service to begin serving his sentence on Friday.

This case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the Meriden Police Department. The DEA New Haven Task Force includes officials from the DEA, U.S. Marshals Service, Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division, Connecticut State Police and the New Haven, Waterbury, East Haven, Branford, West Haven, Ansonia, Meriden, Naugatuck, and Shelton police departments.

