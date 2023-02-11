District Wrestling Assignments for Saturday, February 11th

(Des Moines) State Wrestling Tournament spots are up for grabs Saturday in all three classes.

KSOM will have coverage from the Class 1A District 1 Tournament at ACGC.

KS95.7 FM will be broadcasting from the Class 2A District Tourney at Glenwood.

Teams in Guthrie Center will be ACGC, AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Earlham, East Union, Logan-Magnolia, Nodaway Valley/O-M, Panorama, West Central Valley, and Woodbine.

Teams at Glenwood include Atlantic, Audubon, Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, and Southwest Iowa.

Other sites hosting area teams include:

Class 1A District 8 at Riverside

Bedford, CAM, East Mills, Griswold, Riverside, St. Albert, SW Valley, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood

Class 2A District 1 at ADM

ADM, Chariton, Clarke, Creston, Saydel, Van Meter, Winterset, Woodward-Granger

Class 3A District 5 at Lewis Central

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Dallas Center-Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, DM Roosevelt, Johnston, Lewis Central, Waukee Northwest

Tournaments start at 10:00 a.m. There are 12 district locations for each class which means top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to state. The state tourney is February 15th-18th at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.