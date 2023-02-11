Several bills pass through the Iowa House Education Committee

(Des Moines) Iowa House Representative Tom Moore, of Griswold, said seven bills passed through the Education Committee on Tuesday.

House File 100 is a bill I introduced to committee that would remove the requirement that teachers must be 21 years of age prior to obtaining their teacher licensure.

House File 16 creates a comprehensive transition and postsecondary scholarship program for individuals with intellectual, developmental, or learning disabilities who are at least 18 years old and enrolled in a CTP program in Iowa.

House File 39 is a bill where if a charter school does not offer an extracurricular activity, a charter school student may participate in the activity in their resident district. Charter school students will be counted as 1/10 of a pupil in the school district.

House File 4 is the Alternative Teacher Licensure bill. Moore said it creates two alternate pathways for those hoping to attain a teacher license.

House Study Bill 90 relates to the study of cosmetology. It would lower the hours required for licensure from 2,100 to 1,000 for cosmetology students.

House Study Bill 58 allows students with a special minor’s driving license to drive after school to their place of employment as opposed to only to and from school.

House Study Bill 47, or the “Mental Health Loan Repayment” bill, allows for payments to be received annually and then no longer be paid if the recipient leaves prior to their 5 year commitment instead of a recipient having to pay back the money.

Tom Moore said a number of these bills will have amendments drafted before they go to the floor for debate.