I had low expectations for my cross-country train ride from Montana to New York, but I was blown away by the stunning views I saw along the way

By Jordan Parker Erb,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhi5a_0kk4528h00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9P9B_0kk4528h00
The views from my recent Amtrak trip were better than expected.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

  • I recently took a 2,000-mile, cross-country train ride from Montana to New York City.
  • I imagined the 57-hour trip would be filled with humdrum views, which was sometimes true.
  • But I also saw beauty along the way, from Glacier National Park's mountains to Hudson River sunsets.
Last month, I boarded my first cross-country Amtrak train for a 57-hour ride from Whitefish, Montana, to New York City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1roGyQ_0kk4528h00
The author boarding an Amtrak train at the Whitefish Depot in Montana.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

As a Westerner, I've driven through eastern Montana and the Midwest a few times, so I had low expectations for the views on my journey through America's heartland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEGT9_0kk4528h00
The author sits in her Amtrak roomette (L). The author's train at the Whitefish Depot (R).

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

On previous long journeys through the Midwest, I've found the landscape mind-numbingly boring and better suited to napping than watching the views fly by in the window.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPnMm_0kk4528h00
The author during a road trip through Chicago in November 2020.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

So during my recent Amtrak ride, I expected more of the same: rolling plains, open fields, and nothing of note for hours on end.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UB6Pu_0kk4528h00
The author on the train as it passes through eastern Montana.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

And I think I was partly right: After the train stopped in a Montana town near Glacier National Park, the horizon unfolded into miles of rolling plains and blue sky.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxJYb_0kk4528h00
The view from the train after passing through East Glacier, Montana, the last stop near any large mountains.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

But even in the mundane moments, I found pockets of truly stunning beauty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmIe8_0kk4528h00
The sunset over the horizon near the border between Montana and North Dakota.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

And throughout the trip, I saw some jaw-dropping views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyTRl_0kk4528h00
A map of scenic views on the train journey between Montana and New York.

Rachel Gillett/Insider

Many of the most remarkable scenes came right after leaving Whitefish, Montana.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDtSH_0kk4528h00
A river outside of Essex, Montana, a town near Glacier National Park.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

Though the train didn't pass through the heart of Glacier National Park, it skimmed its borders, providing an unmatched glimpse of Montana's scenery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uATCu_0kk4528h00
From her seat on the train, the author's view of a crystal-clear river outside Glacier National Park.

Jordan Parker Erb

I was in awe as I watched towering mountains zip past, a commanding reminder of my home state's natural beauty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Huirg_0kk4528h00
Mountains near Glacier National Park.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

As we pressed on into the Midwest, mountains gave way to sprawling plains, with just a few silos separating the earth from the sky, which I found hauntingly beautiful.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfGOZ_0kk4528h00
Silos along the horizon in Montana.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

Before the train arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Midwestern landscape offered enchanting views of frost-coated trees and partially frozen rivers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rk6Ng_0kk4528h00
Frosty trees and a frozen river outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

During my five-hour layover, I got to explore Chicago's Union Station. And, though it's not a landscape, I thought its stunning architecture was one of the most beautiful things I saw along my train journey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqJGU_0kk4528h00
An Amtrak passenger lounge in Chicago's Union Station.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

In the final few hours of my journey, before pulling into Penn Station, I watched the sun set over the Hudson River, which was one of my favorite views from the trip.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StdnU_0kk4528h00
A small strip of land juts out into the Hudson River in New York.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

The sunset exploded into a burst of colors, splashing yellows, blues, and purples across the water's surface, welcoming me back to New York in spectacular fashion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJg8i_0kk4528h00
The author's view of the Hudson River from her roomette.

Jordan Parker Erb/Insider

