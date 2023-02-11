I had low expectations for my cross-country train ride from Montana to New York, but I was blown away by the stunning views I saw along the way
By Jordan Parker Erb,
5 days ago
I recently took a 2,000-mile, cross-country train ride from Montana to New York City.
I imagined the 57-hour trip would be filled with humdrum views, which was sometimes true.
But I also saw beauty along the way, from Glacier National Park's mountains to Hudson River sunsets.
Last month, I boarded my first cross-country Amtrak train for a 57-hour ride from Whitefish, Montana, to New York City. As a Westerner, I've driven through eastern Montana and the Midwest a few times, so I had low expectations for the views on my journey through America's heartland. On previous long journeys through the Midwest, I've found the landscape mind-numbingly boring and better suited to napping than watching the views fly by in the window. So during my recent Amtrak ride, I expected more of the same: rolling plains, open fields, and nothing of note for hours on end. And I think I was partly right: After the train stopped in a Montana town near Glacier National Park, the horizon unfolded into miles of rolling plains and blue sky. But even in the mundane moments, I found pockets of truly stunning beauty. And throughout the trip, I saw some jaw-dropping views. Many of the most remarkable scenes came right after leaving Whitefish, Montana. Though the train didn't pass through the heart of Glacier National Park, it skimmed its borders, providing an unmatched glimpse of Montana's scenery. I was in awe as I watched towering mountains zip past, a commanding reminder of my home state's natural beauty. As we pressed on into the Midwest, mountains gave way to sprawling plains, with just a few silos separating the earth from the sky, which I found hauntingly beautiful. Before the train arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Midwestern landscape offered enchanting views of frost-coated trees and partially frozen rivers. During my five-hour layover, I got to explore Chicago's Union Station. And, though it's not a landscape, I thought its stunning architecture was one of the most beautiful things I saw along my train journey. In the final few hours of my journey, before pulling into Penn Station, I watched the sun set over the Hudson River, which was one of my favorite views from the trip. The sunset exploded into a burst of colors, splashing yellows, blues, and purples across the water's surface, welcoming me back to New York in spectacular fashion. Read the original article on Insider
