Police: 41-year-old man arrested after fleeing, crashing into Piqua home

A 41-year-old man was arrested after reportedly fleeing from officers and crashing into a house’s front porch Saturday overnight.

Piqua Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Covington Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a burglary in progress, the responding officer told News Center 7.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle fleeing the area, the officer said. Police followed the suspect and saw the driver possibly attempting to evade officers.

The driver then missed a turn and crashed into the front porch of a house located on the 600 block of Covington Avenue, the officer informed. Minor damage to the property was reported.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for further care, the officer explained.

Following the preliminary investigation, the officer discovered that there was no break in, which was misreported by a third party. Rather, the homeowner’s friend came and entered the house.

When officers arrived, however, the driver was unaware of the break in call, the homeowner, or the homeowner’s friend and fled the area because he had warrants out for his arrest in Champaign County.

The man was ultimately arrested for his outstanding warrants.