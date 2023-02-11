Open in App
Chicago, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man shot in head before crashing vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say

5 days ago

Chicago police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that ended with the victim's car flipped over on the city's South Side.

Officers said the 21-year-old driver was shot in the head. ABC7 was told he was traveling near 54th and Hoyne in Back of the Yards around 5:53 p.m. when someone on foot opened fire on him.

He lost control of his vehicle and struck two parked cars before rolling over, police said.

So, far no one is in custody. At last check, the driver was in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

