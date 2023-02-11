Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC five-star target Duce Robinson has deadline date

By Donovan James,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpwOY_0kk41nCd00

USC is still in the mix to win the Duce Robinson sweepstakes, although there’s a pretty significant catch.

The five-star tight end is down to Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Texas and USC as mentioned, but it seems that if Robinson doesn’t enter the MLB draft, he will play both sports in college.

The Trojans’ baseball program is historically the greatest of all time with twice as many national titles as any other college baseball program, but the team has fallen on hard times, making just one NCAA regional in the last 17 years.

In 14 football games as a senior this past season, Duce Robinson snagged 84 receptions for 1,614 yards and 14 touchdowns, often against double- and triple-teams. He helped Pinnacle reach the Arizona 6A state championship game in the 2022 season.

Robinson, who was the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports rankings, has also been playing basketball for Pinnacle this winter while mixing in weeklong football events such as the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound outfielder is projected as a top 100 MLB draft pick this spring. He has drawn comparisons to Aaron Judge for his physical build and raw power.

His father, Dominic, played receiver at Florida State in the early 2000s and was also drafted in baseball.

Having passed the February signing day, Robinson has a deadline for his commitment.

“April 1st is the cut-off date so I’ll have a decision by then,” Robinson told 247Sports Blair Angulo a few days ago. “As far as when that date might be, I couldn’t really tell you. A hundred percent plan on committing and signing to a school and being there whenever move-in day is.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA
Russell Westbrook's wife on reports of tension between him and Lakers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
USC women's basketball goes for improbable sweep of Stanford
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Oregon vs. USC has been billed as one of top games of 2023 college season
Eugene, OR8 hours ago
Most Popular
Look: College Cheerleading Squad Has Been Suspended Indefinitely
Clarksville, TN15 hours ago
Cheerleader ejected from a MVSU-Alabama A&M basketball game after on-court altercation with player
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Former NFL running back arrested at Mississippi nightclub over Super Bowl weekend
Natchez, MS2 days ago
Transfer profile: Five things to know about Travis Hunter
Boulder, CO14 hours ago
UNC women’s basketball falls on the road at NC State
Chapel Hill, NC2 hours ago
Former NFL GM with some harsh reality about Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Photos that tell the sad story of another loss by the Ohio State basketball team
Columbus, OH3 hours ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC10 hours ago
Which former Steeler is the biggest NFL draft bust?
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Oregon WR Traeshon Holden dismissed from team after being arrested on multiple charges
Eugene, OR1 day ago
CFB world reacts to massive Georgia news
Athens, GA2 days ago
UNC hockey reveals crisp white sweaters for outdoor game
Chapel Hill, NC3 hours ago
Football World Saddened By Longtime Coach's Death
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Aggies still have “Work to do” to make the Tournament, according to ESPN’s John Gasaway
College Station, TX8 hours ago
Tennessee-Alabama basketball postgame social media buzz
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
New Bengals CB Chris Lammons indicted in Las Vegas battery case
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Arizona DB Aundre Gibson Names Top Four
Corvallis, OR2 days ago
Quick recap: Colorado begins road trip victorious at Arizona State
Boulder, CO4 hours ago
Notre Dame's botched OC search brings alleged Reinsdorf quote to mind
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Notre Dame’s baseball season begins tomorrow, starting rotation is set
Notre Dame, IN6 hours ago
The unusual reason why Jarrett Allen and the Cavs celebrate when they're called for a lane violation
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
Bucs HC Todd Bowles welcomes new OC Dave Canales to Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
'We're just a lot further along': Brent Venables impressed by his Sooners' football acumen
Norman, OK9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy