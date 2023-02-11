USC five-star target Duce Robinson has deadline date

USC is still in the mix to win the Duce Robinson sweepstakes, although there’s a pretty significant catch.

The five-star tight end is down to Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Texas and USC as mentioned, but it seems that if Robinson doesn’t enter the MLB draft, he will play both sports in college.

The Trojans’ baseball program is historically the greatest of all time with twice as many national titles as any other college baseball program, but the team has fallen on hard times, making just one NCAA regional in the last 17 years.

In 14 football games as a senior this past season, Duce Robinson snagged 84 receptions for 1,614 yards and 14 touchdowns, often against double- and triple-teams. He helped Pinnacle reach the Arizona 6A state championship game in the 2022 season.

Robinson, who was the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports rankings, has also been playing basketball for Pinnacle this winter while mixing in weeklong football events such as the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound outfielder is projected as a top 100 MLB draft pick this spring. He has drawn comparisons to Aaron Judge for his physical build and raw power.

His father, Dominic, played receiver at Florida State in the early 2000s and was also drafted in baseball.

Having passed the February signing day, Robinson has a deadline for his commitment.

“April 1st is the cut-off date so I’ll have a decision by then,” Robinson told 247Sports Blair Angulo a few days ago. “As far as when that date might be, I couldn’t really tell you. A hundred percent plan on committing and signing to a school and being there whenever move-in day is.”